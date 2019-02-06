Jeremy Vine “sick of the danger of cycling in London” after sharing footage of close call with van

Jeremy Vine has shared footage from a cycle helmet camera of an incident in which a van appeared to come close to knocking him off his bike.

The presenter was cycling to work at his Channel 5 show when a “frustrated” driver sped up to overtake a lorry on the inside lane, narrowly avoiding Vine on his bike.

Vine posted a short clip of the incident on Twitter, but after followers shared their concern and asked for further details he added a full video of his cycle ride, with annotations pointing out exactly what had happened and a final piece to camera in which he said he was “sick of the danger of cycling in London”.

Since people asked me "what the hell was that thing with the van this morning?" here is a longer clip which shows what happened. I was saved by the lack of a manhole/pothole … always happy to get tips if you can help me stay safer on my cycle pic.twitter.com/yIdjo41UVp — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) February 5, 2019

“Well, I’m safe,” said Vine in the video, “but why should I have to be in such danger just trying to get to work? I’m sick of the danger, I’m sick of the danger of cycling in London.”

In an earlier post, Vine called the driver’s actions “disgusting behaviour” and said “he has literally not saved himself more than 2 seconds, while risking my life”.

When a van driver on Twitter suggested “traffic gives you more space if you wear a hi vis”, the presenter posted further footage of him leaving his house in the morning with flashing lights attached to his helmet and bike, asking “Is this enough?”.

Former British Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman used Vine’s footage as an opportunity to ask the Department for Transport minister for a change in the law that would bring harsher punishment for careless and dangerous drivers.

@Jesse_Norman I get sent hundreds of these a week. They’re all just a few centimetres away from being horrific. Can we look at changing the law to significantly increase the use & severity of bans for people who are careless/dangerous & seriously ramp up helmet cam prosecution? https://t.co/WSwGHzBx7a — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) February 5, 2019

Vine’s post also asked for “tips” for safer cycling, sparking a debate which you can read in the comments below.