FA Cup 5th round fixtures live on TV: how to watch and stream on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup’s fifth round fixtures have now been confirmed – and there are some treats in store.

Chelsea take on Manchester United in the pick of the all-Premier League ties, but giant slayers AFC Wimbledon will also continue their incredible run against Championship side Millwall.

Here’s all you need to know about the round of 16…

FA Cup – full fifth round fixtures

Fifth round matches will take place on the weekend of Friday 15th – Monday 18th February. With fourth round replays still to be played, some matches are still TBC.

Friday 15th February 2019

Queens Park Rangers v Watford – kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2

Saturday 16th February 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County – kick-off 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Derby County will take on either Brighton or West Brom: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Wednesday 6th February at 8.05pm, live on BBC1

Newport County v Manchester City – kick-off 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Other FA Cup 5th round matches this Saturday

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall – kick-off 3pm

Swansea City v Brentford – kick-off 3pm

Sunday 17th February 2019

Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – kick-off 1pm, live on BT Sport 2

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace – kick-off 4pm, live on BBC1

Monday 18th February 2019

Chelsea v Manchester United – kick-off 7.30pm, live on BBC1