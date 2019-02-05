Accessibility Links

This is when the Game of Thrones prequel will begin filming

The HBO pilot is set thousands of years before the events of the main show and stars Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Writer George R. R. Martin arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184216 (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The Game of Thrones prequel series will begin production in early summer 2019, HBO has revealed.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, the pilot stars Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse and is set thousands of years before the events of the main Game of Thrones series.

While filming begins relatively soon, HBO programming president Casey Bloys has previously said that the prequel series – written by Jane Goldman – will not air until at least a year after the final season of Game of Thrones, which will be released in April.

The prequel will tell the tale of the descent of Westeros from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour, with Thrones author George RR Martin previously revealing that “Westeros is a very different place” in the spin-off. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne, he told EW.

“There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.” 

Game of Thrones will conclude later this year with a final six episodes laying out the dramatic conclusion to the battle for the Iron Throne.

The stars are remaining tight-lipped on how events play out, but Kit Harington recently revealed his wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie refused to talk to him for three days after he spoiled the series finale for her.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Writer George R. R. Martin arrives to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184216 (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
