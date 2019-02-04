How to watch and live stream the Six Nations 2019 on TV and online

The 2019 Six Nations is underway, with England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales fighting it out over six weeks of fabulous rugby union action.

When is the Six Nations 2019?

The competition is played over the course of six weeks. Beginning on Friday 1st February, matches will run until Saturday 16th March, when all three matches of the final round take place on the same day.

Six Nations 2019 fixtures and match schedule

Check out all the fixtures dates and UK times below, as well as which matches are on BBC and which on ITV.

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 4.45pm (Rome) – live on ITV

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 3.00pm (Twickenham) – live on ITV

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 2.15pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 4.45pm (Cardiff) – live on BBC

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 3.00pm (Rome) – live on ITV

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 4.45pm (Twickenham) – live on ITV

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 3.00pm (Dublin) – live on ITV

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March, 12.30pm (Rome) – live on ITV

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 2.45pm (Cardiff) – live on BBC

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 5.00pm (Twickenham) – live on ITV

Six Nations 2019 results

Round 1

France 19 – 24 Wales

Scotland 33 – 20 Italy

Ireland 20 – 32 England

How can I watch and stream the Six Nations live on TV in the UK?

For fans in the UK, all of the matches will be available to watch live on either the BBC or ITV (see times and channels above).

BBC games will also be available to stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, with ITV games available to stream through the ITV Hub.

How can I watch the Six Nations in the US?

For fans in America, all of the matches in the championship will be broadcast and streamed on NBC and streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

How can I watch the Six Nations elsewhere?

All of the Wales games will be broadcast live on Welsh language channel S4C. For viewers in France, all games will be shown on France Télévisions. In Ireland, they will be shown live on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Sport, and in Italy all games will be shown live on DMAX.

Where does the Six Nations take place?

The fixtures for the Six Nations take place across each of the countries. The venues are Twickenham Stadium in London, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Stade de France in Paris, and Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Who won the Six Nations Championship in 2018?

The current champions are Ireland, who won the championship in 2018. They beat England to win the Grand Slam, having beaten all the other teams during the competition.

What does the Grand Slam mean in the Six Nations?

A team that wins all its games throughout the Six Nations wins a Grand Slam. The Grand Slam has been won by England 13 times, Wales 11 times, France 9 times, and both Ireland and Scotland 3 times. Italy are yet to have won a Grand Slam.

What does the Triple Crown mean in the Six Nations?

The Triple Crown can only be won by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. This is when one nation wins all three of their games against the others. England currently holds the most Triple Crown wins at 25, followed by Wales at 20, Ireland at 12, and Scotland at 10.

Which team has won the Six Nations the most times?

With 6 wins, England has won the Six Nations the most times. This is followed by France with 5 wins, and Ireland and Wales with 4 wins.

Which team won the most Five Nations titles?

England won the most with 17, followed by Wales (15), France (12), Ireland (6) and Scotland (4).

When did the tournament change its name from the Five Nations?

When it was established in 1883, the tournament was originally the Home Nations Championship comprised of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. This became the Five Nations when France joined in 1910, though it briefly reverted back to the Home Nations between 1932 and 1939. The tournament eventually changed it name from the Five Nations to the Six Nations in 2000, when Italy joined the championship.

Who are the favourites to win the Six Nations in 2019?

Following on from their win in 2018, Ireland are favourites, with England and Wales also looking hopeful.

How can I get tickets to the Six Nations matches?

Tickets can be bought from each rugby union for their respective matches, and those wishing to travel can purchase hospitality packages. If you are lucky enough, you may also be able to win tickets by filling out a form. More information can be found on the Six Nations website.