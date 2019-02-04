Silent Witness cast and fans share the love as show celebrates its 200th episode

BBC forensics drama Silent Witness hit a major landmark on Tuesday night with its 200th episode, and cast-members Emilia Fox and Liz Carr have been sharing the love on social media alongside their adoring fanbase.

Advertisement

The eighth episode of the 22nd series saw the team trying to solve a conflict between the Walsh family and a Northern Irish terror group who sought revenge upon them. It was a fittingly intense episode to ring in the bicentennial, which ended with a bomb explosion that momentarily had the audience convinced that a mother and her young children had died in the blast.

The show’s star Liz Carr took to Twitter to wish the series a “happy 200th show birthday”, along with a clip of her and her co-stars Emilia Fox, Sam Womack and co singing happy birthday.

Happy 200th show birthday #SilentWitness ⁦@BBCOne⁩ ⁦@EmiliaFox⁩ ⁦@Sam_Womack⁩! Part 2 of Deathmaker on soon at 9pm & with Jack / #DavidCaves in charge, you know it’s gonna be a good one! With thanks to ⁦@mynamemolly_⁩ for loaning ⁦@thevjoiners⁩ this! pic.twitter.com/p3e0u4RC2j — Liz Carr (@thelizcarr) January 29, 2019

And many fans took the opportunity to sing the show’s praises and thank the cast and crew for consistently keeping them on the edge of their seat for all these years and making “the beginning of the weeks bearable”.

“Best procedural show on TV,” Kathy Clarke-Cook wrote on Twitter. “Every scene… episode… gets you hooked! Terrific ensemble cast… the chemistry is just right.”

Annabel Gibbons added: “Silent Witness last night was so good! Congrats on the 200th ep!! Amazing performance from David Caves and I loved that he got more screen time this week. Looking forward to the finale.”

“Happy 200th show birthday Tweepsters, a night to remember,” @CrochetbyJan wrote. “Absolutely love Silent Witness. Always seem to be on the edge of my seat when it’s on though!”

Check out some of the best tributes to the show below.

HAPPY 200TH SHOW BIRTHDAY 🎂 TWEEPSTERS, a night to remember. Absolutely love #SilentWitness. Always seem to be on the edge of my seat when it’s on though! Can’t think why! 🎂😂🍾🥂 — Jan (@CrochetbyJan) January 29, 2019

#silentwitness last night episode was so good! congrats on the 200th ep!!💛amazing performance from #davidcaves and i loved that he got more screen time this week 🥰 looking forward to the finale!! — Annabel Gibbons (@annabelxgibbons) January 30, 2019

Best procedural show on TV! Every scene…episode…gets you hooked! Terrific ensemble cast…the chemistry is just right👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾😀 — Kathy Clarke-Cook (@Jussardi) January 29, 2019

Congratulations to the #SilentWitness team, celebrating 200 episodes of gripping forensic drama!

That’s a whole lot of cases cracked and one hell of a lot of autopsies. Catch the 200th episode tonight at 9pm on @BBCOne.@EmiliaFox @TheLizCarr

👉 https://t.co/0B6vI41GzA pic.twitter.com/Ehtak1Z8w6 — BBC One (@BBCOne) January 29, 2019

Honestly love Silent Witness so much!! Every week they have tackled issues that may either be seen as taboo or aren’t spoken about enough. Also, mixing this with the superb acting I believe it’s one of the most important TV shows on the BBC. — Sophh (@sophie_maybury) January 29, 2019

Lots more please, best drama on tv makes the begining of the week bearable 😉 — Chinagirl (@dellygee36) January 30, 2019

Silent Witness continues next Monday at 9pm on BBC1

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 30 January 2019