Who is Tula “Big T” Fazakerley? The Shipwrecked contestant is a wig-maker who describes herself as “controversial”
The 26-year-old from Chelsea wants to forge a career as a talk show host
Shipwrecked contestant Tula Fazakerley
Name: Tula “Big T” Fazakerley
Age: 26
From: London
Occupation: Part-time wig-maker
Instagram: tula_fazakerley
Bio: Chelsea-ite Tula is a part-time wig maker, who admits she was “shocked” when she was chosen to appear on Shipwrecked: “I never thought they would pick me. I thought they would think I was too high maintenance…
“They picked me because they thought I would be controversial. There was no one else like me on the island.”
Where does the nickname Big T come from? Tula’s family apparently nicknamed her Big T because she has small breasts: “Yes, that’s correct. Everyone calls me Big T. It’s really funny as when people want to be formal, they call me Big T and if they are chilled out, they call me T.”
Was Tula looking for love on Shipwrecked? “I was not looking for love on the island,” she says. “I really hoped I didn’t fancy anyone on the island as I didn’t want to meet my dream guy stinking and smelling without all my wigs and my glam on!”
That said, she’s ready for a boyfriend now. “A boyfriend is definitely top of the list because it is about time. I have been single for a while.”
Did Tula fall out with anyone on Shipwrecked? “I had a massive fight with Liv and it was awful,” Tula admits. “I hated my first night. I thought ‘OMG is this what it is going to be like?’
“Liv didn’t like me from the word go. She heard my Chelsea accent and she thought, ‘Right, I don’t like her.’ I never normally argue and so it was a shock to the system.”
What’s next for Tula? “I would love to have a career in TV,” she says. “My ultimate goal is to do presenting and have my own talk show.”
Shipwrecked airs on weeknights on E4 starting from 9pm on Monday 28th January