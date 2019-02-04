Luther viewers are listing all the everyday things they’re now too scared to do

Luther series five is off to an eerie start, shaking its viewers to the core – so much so that a number of them have taken to Twitter to lay out all of the routine things they’re now too scared to do.

Advertisement

The first episode saw a killer in a clown mask murder a young girl sat alone on a London night bus – so, yeah, late night public transport is ruled out for sure.

Why we're never taking the night bus ever again. #Luther pic.twitter.com/OTOwKeBNkV — BBC Luther (@bbcluther) January 2, 2019

The second saw the killer attempt to corral a victim by replying to a woman who was selling her fridge online. eBay can say goodbye to the UK market…

“Just taken my fridge off eBay,” Twitter user @scottacr wrote.

Just taken my fridge off eBay 😱 #luther — Scott (@scottacr) January 2, 2019

#Luther is changing the shape of the UK quicker than the government. As of today, the night bus is no longer used and no one is selling second hand goods anymore. Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings. Cheers @BBCOne 👍🏽 — Ashley Taylor (@asherz_t) January 2, 2019

The episode also revealed that the murderer is a surgeon – meaning that if viewers weren’t already nervous at the prospect of an operation, they’re now downright terrified. Add to that running through the woods, getting appliances repaired, using rolling suitcases and turning on lights, and you’ve got quite a list, just two episodes into the series.

Just think how restricted the lives of these scaredy cats will be in the BBC1 drama’s wake, after it comes to an end on Friday.

OK, so now I am scared of

Top decks of buses ✅

Doctors ✅

Rolling suitcases ✅#Luther — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) January 2, 2019

After watching #Luther, here’s a list of things I will now no longer ever consider doing.. – Getting on a Night Bus.

– Getting any form of surgery done.

– Having any appliance fixed. 😳👀 — Scott Hughes 📻🎙 (@ScottHughesUK) January 2, 2019

So far #Luther has ruined:

– therapists

– buses

– lights

– the NHS

– all of London, basically pic.twitter.com/NYbF50mkVV — Robin Stevens is on hiatus (@redbreastedbird) January 2, 2019

We’d suggest therapy, but that one is ruled out, too…

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 3 January 2019