Love Island’s Iain Stirling to host BBC Scotland’s opening night

The new BBC Scotland channel will mark its launch with a night of the country’s best comedy and music – alongside “plenty of surprises” – all hosted by Love Island’s Iain Stirling.

The Scottish comedian, best known for narrating the ITV2 reality show, will record one-off special A Night at the Theatre ‘as live’ at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal for broadcast on the launch night of 24th February.

“I can’t wait to be part of the launch of the new BBC Scotland channel with a big night out at the prestigious Theatre Royal in Glasgow,”said Stirling. “I spend too much time in London so it’ll just be nice to film a TV show where I can speak at a normal pace.”

The BBC say the “core hours” of BBC Scotland will be 7pm to midnight, with the station airing newly-commissioned factual, entertainment, arts, comedy, drama and news programmes.

New shows include eight-part documentary series The Children’s Hospital, about The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and A View from The Terrace, a weekly sideways glance at Scottish football adapted from the cult fan-led podcast The Terrace.

Plus, viewers can expect Guilt, a new four-part drama starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as brothers who accidentally run over and kill an old man.

The channel will be available in both HD and SD via Freeview/Youview, Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media. It will also be available in HD via BBC iPlayer. You can find out more here.

A Night at the Theatre is on 24th February 2019, BBC Scotland