The Chasers reveal they’ve been helping Bradley Walsh understand Doctor Who

Doctor Who fan Jenny Ryan is on hand to explain Doctor Who plots and concepts to Bradley Walsh

The Chase and Doctor Who

The Chasers say they’ve been helping their co-star Bradley Walsh with his new role in Doctor Who – by helping him understand “the concept of space-time.”

Celebrating at the National Television Awards after The Chase won the gong for Best Quiz Show, Chaser Jenny Ryan told RadioTimes.com: “He’s still getting me to explain plots to him.”

Apparently, Walsh has needed a little help with “the concept of space-time,” while Chaser Shaun Wallace had a go at explaining the Tardis.

Mark Labbett joked: “I had to explain to him the Tardis was like my fridge, basically. Bigger on the inside.”

Walsh may have been unable to make it to the awards ceremony thanks Doctor Who filming, but his Chasers were full of praise.

“I would think we are the biggest quiz show in the world right now, in terms of market coverage, and I’m actually certain we’ve got the best game show presenter in the world now in Bradley Walsh,” Labbett said.

“We’re so proud of him,” Ryan added.

This article was originally published on 23 January 2019

