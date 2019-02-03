The Greatest Dancer viewers had lots of questions about that Doctor Who routine

Doctor Who fans are a passionate lot. They care fiercely about their favourite show and hold it to a high standard. So, The Greatest Dancer was taking a gamble when they interpreted the BBC sci-fi series for a dance number….

In the series’ first live show, Cheryl’s act Harry and Eleiyah took to the stage in Who-inspired costumes to perform a number riffing off the Doctor’s adventures through space and time.

With Harry dressed in a bow tie and sweeping purple coat in the guise of Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, and Eleiyah donning a stripy costume reminiscent of Tom Baker’s iconic scarf, the pair wowed with an energetic routine which concluded with Harry symbolically handing over his coat to Eleiyah, marking the recent transition to Jodie Whittaker’s first female Doctor.

The duo won the audience award, scoring 96.4% and were praised by a tearful Cheryl who gave them a standing ovation, along with her co-judges Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse.

“This is world class. It’s world class,” she said. “Your technical ability is crazy to me. That split jump over her head was insane.”

The dance was greeted with plenty of praise on Twitter:

Yes yes yes to the Doctor Who themed dance on #GreatestDancer!! I loved every second of it😍😍 — Ailish💕 (@ailishmay98) February 2, 2019

I think they’ve nailed doctor who 😊 #GreatestDancer — PanPan (@panpan_x) February 2, 2019

Harry and Eleiyah were my favourite act in the #GreatestDancer auditions, their performance really touched me. And then they get #DoctorWho as their theme for their first dance?!? Someone is tailoring this for me I swear. Also they were bloody EPIC. — kkthedoctor (@kkthedoctor) February 2, 2019

I never thought I needed to see a contemporary dance interpretation of #DoctorWho. I was so wrong. That was insanely great. #GreatestDancer — Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) February 2, 2019

But for some Whovians, it was almost too easy to pick apart the theme…

Sorry but what part of that was doctor who? #GreatestDancer — Kate👑 (@KatyCunningham_) February 2, 2019

Aside from Cheryl using the words in the clip, that had zip all to do with Doctor Who.

I mean, they were fantastic, but it didn't meet the challenge#GreatestDancer #TGD — Alan Palmer 🏳️‍🌈 (@PalmerAlan) February 2, 2019

ok so the Doctor Who theme amount to a trench coat and a Microsoft screensaver background? Stunning. #greatestdancer #thegreatestdancer — Ariadne Griffin (@Ariadne_Griffin) February 2, 2019

And others were baffled by the arbitrary choice of challenges for the show’s acts…

So #GreatestDancer gave us chairs, stairs, doors, carnival and… DOCTOR WHO?!? What the… who came up with these things!!!? — mathmosman (@Mathmosman) February 2, 2019

Stairs… Doctor Who. Bit of a range there with the themes. #GreatestDancer — Rhian Lewis (@RhiRhi_Lewis) February 2, 2019

Was not expecting Doctor Who as a challenge in a dance show… #GreatestDancer — Earl Mills (@BluKarinthi) February 2, 2019

Still, Harry and Eleiyah’s Whovian-themed routine did enough to impress viewers at home – they made it through to next week with Oti’s group Globe Girls the first to be eliminated from the competition’s live stages.

The Greatest Dancer returns next Saturday for a double elimination.