How to vote on The Greatest Dancer

The last four weeks of The Greatest Dancer have seen the very best of Britain’s dance talent descend on Birmingham to take on the infamous mirror auditions, with contestants hoping to get the all-important 75% of the audience to vote to progress to the Callback stages.

Dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison have now had their say as they’ve whittled the talent down to only nine contestants, who are now in with a chance of winning a cash prize of £50,000 and a coveted spot performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

But the power is now put back into the audience’s hands as we progress to the live shows, with the viewers at home voting to now crown The Greatest Dancer after each hopeful performs a routine with their dance captain.

Here’s all the information you need how to vote…

How do you vote on The Greatest Dancer?

You can vote via phone or via text, with numbers which will be provided per act during the show.

You can also vote via the BBC website if you are a registered BBC User – it only takes a few minutes and is free to sign up if you have a television licence.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday at 7:30pm on BBC 1