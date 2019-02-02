Who is Matthew Morrison? Meet the Greatest Dancer dance captain and former Glee star

BBC1’s latest attempt to recreate the success of Strictly Come Dancing features a smorgasbord of talent — and that’s just among the judging panel… sorry! dance captains…

Pop star Cheryl and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse are joined by Broadway star Matthew Morrison for dance talent contest The Greatest Dancer. But while Cheryl and Oti are both familiar faces to UK fans of entertainment TV, Morrison is probably better known for his role as Mr Schuester on a show named Glee…

Here’s everything you need to know about the new dance captain.

Who is new The Greatest Dancer dance captain Matthew Morrison?

Name: Matthew Morrison

Age: 40

Instagram: @_matthew.morrison_

Twitter: @Matt_Morrison

Best known for: The American actor, singer and dancer is probably best known for his long-running role as Spanish teacher and glee club director Will Schuester (aka Mr Schue) in Fox network’s hit comedy-drama Glee, which follows a teacher who sets up a musical society called New Directions in an American high school.

Morrison initially trained at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, but dropped out after two years to join a Broadway adaptation of Footloose.

Prior to starting on Glee, Morrison was a full-time performer on Broadway. He played the dreamy Link Larkin in the original cast of Hairspray, before later starring as Fabrizio Nacarelli in Adam Guettel’s The Light in the Piazza, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

Just to prove his dance credentials, here he is in action on stage, bringing together a whole host of styles in one routine…

Of course, any Glee fans will know that Morrison isn’t just a talented dancer, but also a singer — after Glee, he went on to release solo studio albums, which have featured duets with a variety of stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, who had a cameo on Glee.

The eight-part series kicks off on BBC1 at 8pm on Saturday 5th January