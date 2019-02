Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Sky Sports will have the lion’s share of live coverage of the Formula 1 2019 season, after the broadcaster signed an exclusive deal to F1’s live TV rights in the UK.

It means that only one race – the British Grand Prix – will be show live and free to air in the UK on Channel 4.

Thankfully, though, a new deal between Sky and Channel 4 means that F1 highlights will remain free to air on Channel 4 in 2019.

Check out the full F1 2019 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

How to watch Formula 1 live on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

If you don’t have Sky Sports, you can watch with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass, which gives you exactly the same coverage without having to sign up to a contract.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2019 race calendar

17 March – Australian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

31 March – Bahrain Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

14 April – Chinese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

28 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

12 May – Spanish Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

26 May – Monaco Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

9 June – Canadian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

23 June – French Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

30 June – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

14 July – British Grand Prix

Watch live on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

28 July – German Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

1 September – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

8 September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

22 September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

29 September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

13 October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

27 October – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

3 November – USA Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

17 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

1 December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4