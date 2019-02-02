When is Derry Girls back on TV?

We haven’t seen the last of the Derry Girls, because Channel 4’s hit coming-of-age comedy will be back for a second series.

Written by Being Human screenwriter Lisa McGee and based on McGee’s own experiences as a teenager, the show follows 16-year-old Erin and her friends who live in a world of armed police, British Army check points and ‘peace’ walls.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of the series set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland conflict in 1990s Derry…

When is Derry Girls series two on TV?

Channel 4 commissioned a second series of Derry Girls after just one episode. The gang have already filmed and creator Lisa McGee has hinted that the comedy will return in March – and that there will be more to come afterwards…

“They’re talking about March, early March,” she told The Nolan Show. “See, that’s all Channel 4. That’s when I think it will be released and we’re talking about doing a third series. Hopefully, if the second one goes well and everything goes according to plan, we’ll do a third series.”

What happened at the end of series one?

Derry Girls came to an action-packed and rather poignant end in episode six of the first series – refresh your memory here and read the inside story from writer Lisa McGee and actresses Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Saoirse Jackson (Erin).

What will happen in the new series of Derry Girls?

Lisa McGee told RadioTimes.com that she’s “toying” with covering the ceasefire and how it “actually unsettled people” in series two, as well as Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry.

She also revealed she’d like one of the girls to get a boyfriend – or for Clare to have a girlfriend – and for James to join a band.

Who will star in series two of Derry Girls?

The young stars are all expected to reprise their roles in series two. This means we’ll probably be seeing more of Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.

Is there a trailer for Derry Girls series two?

Not yet, but watch this space…

Can I watch Derry Girls series one online?

Yes, all six episodes of the first series of Derry Girls are available to watch on Channel4.com.

This article was originally published in July 2018