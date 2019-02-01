Viewers congratulate Jenna Coleman after “incredible” performance in finale of The Cry

Will playing Joanna in The Cry be a career-defining role for Jenna Coleman? After that harrowing and gripping series finale, viewers have praised her “phenomenal” performance as a bereaved mother breaking out of an abusive relationship.

Coleman, also known for playing Clara in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in ITV’s royal drama Victoria, starred alongside Ewen Leslie in the four-part thriller.

As we finally learned how her baby son Noah really died, and as Joanna worked out the horrifying truth about her fiancé Alistair (Leslie) and his emotional abuse and manipulation, viewers were rooting for her to escape – or to give him his comeuppance.

Thankfully (and satisfyingly), Joanna got rid of Alistair for good by unbuckling his seatbelt and crashing the car…

Wow wow wow!! Just caught up on the finale of @BBCOne ‘The Cry’……amazing series, the twists and the emotions – superb 👏🏻🙌🏻 I would have done exactly the same as Joanna! 🙈 @Jenna_Coleman_ was fantastic! #TheCry #brilliantTV — Claire Hobson (@Claire_Hobson) October 22, 2018

I couldn't sleep tonight for 2 reasons:

1) I had just watched The Cry finale

2) I was too happy to even sleep knowing that Jo is finally free from Alistair. He deserved it. Anyone who says Jo didn't have the right to do that in a pang of anger, fight me.#thecry #JennaColeman pic.twitter.com/XjY8S1rgek — Clara Oswin (@ClaraOswin17) October 22, 2018

Fans also had plenty of praise for Coleman’s performance across the series…

#TheCry the best drama I have seen in a long time @Jenna_Coleman_ the performance of your career! 🤗 — Catherine O'Connor (@Lemurz) October 22, 2018

@Jenna_Coleman_ has been absolutely amazing the whole way through but watching her slowly take her power back his episode was amazing and she played it perfectly. Been a fan of yours since Doctor Who!! #TheCry pic.twitter.com/Zm9ZZzNKKc — Sam.R (@Sam_R714) October 21, 2018

Just finished the final ep of @BBCOne #TheCry and it was PHENOMENAL! The ending!!! I don't know how true to the book it was, but it was such good TV! @Jenna_Coleman_ is a star! — H I L A R Y (@hilaryxrose) October 22, 2018

#TheCry is the best new show I've watched this year and @Jenna_Coleman_ deserves every award possible. Beautiful direction, amazing locations and such an amazingly satisfying conclusion. — Steven Davison (@StevenCDavison) October 22, 2018

#TheCry finale was brilliant. Superb acting by @Jenna_Coleman_. Wonderful work by the whole team. — Ann Carter (@AnnCarters) October 22, 2018

Cant get over how good #TheCry was last night. Well, all 4 episodes really. Incredible 👏🏼 @Jenna_Coleman_ — Ashleigh Key (@ashleeeeeighhhh) October 22, 2018

This article was originally published on 22 October 2018