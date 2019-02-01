Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Liv Jawando? The Shipwrecked contestant enjoyed the “eye candy” — but her crush turned out to be gay

Who is Liv Jawando? The Shipwrecked contestant enjoyed the “eye candy” — but her crush turned out to be gay

The 19-year-old waitress from Manchester says she's "kind-hearted" and "funny" but has an "attitude problem"

Liv-Shipwrecked

Shipwrecked contestant Liv Jawando

Age: 19

Advertisement

Occupation: Waitress

Instagram: @libleilani

Is Liv Jawando single? Yep, and she says that the “single life is for her” — although she does admit that “when some eye candy came in [to the island], it was nice to have a little look!” In fact, Liv did develop a crush on a certain castaway — only to be disappointed when he turned out to be gay.

“I did fancy Chris at first,” she says, “until I found out he was gay! Chris is like my big brother and we speak all the time.”

Bio: Asked to describe herself, the 19-year-old waitress says that she’s “kind-hearted” and “funny”, but that she has an “attitude problem” — and that her mum and nan were nervous about her joining the cast of Shipwrecked “because they know I am hot-headed”.

“I am not one to take any s*** off anyone,” says Liv, who admits that her temper got her into trouble at camp a number of times during filming. “If anyone says anything, I will pull them up on it.”

But Liv, who hails from a council estate in Manchester, thinks that her fellow castaways warmed to her eventually. “I think everyone loved me,” she says, “and they thought ‘look at this cocky 19-year-old!’ I think they thought I was funny, upfront and brutal. But I am 19 and I am from a council estate. That is what you get.”

“I went in so angry and full of hate,” she continues. “I think [the Shipwrecked experience] has made me so open-minded. Now when I am in an argument, I look at the other person’s viewpoint. I feel so much more mature now. Don’t get me wrong though! I am still fiery at times!”

Based on her Instagram page, it seems that Liv is a keen dancer, but when it comes to partying, she prefers to stay close to home — confessing that she’d only been away from her mum once before Shipwrecked.

“I went to Magaluf [when] I was 17. I went away for five days and I cried. I got really drunk and I kept phoning mum up to say ‘get me a plane, I can’t do it anymore’. Shipwrecked was completely out of my comfort zone,” she says.

View this post on Instagram

I’m living my best life 💙💎

A post shared by 🌴 Shipwrecked 🌴 (@livleilani) on

Advertisement

Shipwrecked airs on E4 at 9pm from Monday 28th January

Tags

All about Shipwrecked

Harry Shipwrecked (C4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Shipwrecked (C4)

Post-watershed Shipwrecked will be raunchier than the original series says Vick Hope: “You might see some nipples”

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Vick Hope (Getty)

Vick Hope: I’m proud that Shipwrecked is more diverse than Love Island

shipwrecked, E4

Coming soon Everything you need to know about the return of Shipwrecked