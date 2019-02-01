I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours

The 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! was ratings gold for ITV, with the 18th edition of the jungle-based reality show easily pulling in an average of 12 million a night.

While new host Holly Willoughby saw a welcome injection of fresh blood into the show as she stood in for Ant McPartlin, (she has since confirmed she will not be returning to the 2019 edition of the show), it was the heart-warming camaraderie and unbreakable bonds between this year’s campmates that made it one of the most watched series in the last five years.

With Harry Redknapp the immediate front-runner and worthwhile winner for the 2018 series, who is rumoured to be following in his footsteps to be crowned the next King (or Queen) of the Jungle when the show returns in November 2019?

John Terry

It’s not uncommon for former footballers to swap sports for reality TV (Wayne Bridge, Kieron Dyer and Neil Ruddock have all had a crack at the jungle in the last five years) – so its no wonder that bookies have the former England centre-back high on their list for joining the I’m a Celeb jungle in 2019.

Gemma Collins

TOWIE star Collins, 37, famously only lasted three days in the I’m a Celeb jungle in 2014, not even making it to the main camp before walking from the show in true diva style.

However, the reality TV staple, who is currently causing controversy on this year’s Dancing on Ice, has repeatedly expressed a keen interest in returning to the show to try and prove her haters wrong.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women last year, she explained, “I was meant to go back in the jungle the year after I came out.

“Do you know what, if it come back again, why not, why not? I would probably be terrible at all the tasks and all that.”

Georgia Steel

Love Island star Georgia Steel has expressed her interest at trying her hand in the jungle, after well and truly spicing up the villa in series 4 of the ITV2 show.

Speaking to the Express last year, she said, “I would love an opportunity like that as I think it would be amazing!

“It would be very scary though. Of course, anything is possible…”

Eyal Booker

Another Love Island star that has thrown his (cork) hat into the ring is Eyal Booker, who expressed a keen interest in showing a more rugged alternative to his usual hashtag deep persona.

“I’d love to go into the jungle, or The Island with Bear Grylls,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I’d like to do a show away from dating where I’m more into my natural environment, in nature. I’d like to do lots of jumping around and crazy activities.”

He even teased his upcoming project, after his stint in Celebs Go Dating, involved “animals” – perhaps hinting at I’m a Celeb’s numerous critters.

“I can’t tell you too much about it,” he teased. “But it’s me more in nature, back in my natural environment, doing my thang.

“There will be animals involved.”

Kate Garraway

The breakfast TV star was heavily rumoured to appear in last year’s line-up, before reportedly “dropping out” last minute due to the amount of time spent outside the UK.

An insider explained, “Kate is no longer taking part – she didn’t want to be out of the UK for a long time and it’s just not the right time for her to take part.”

However, the insider continued to The Sun that Garraway may be keen to return to the jungle at a later date.

“She’s a big fan of the show so she’s not ruling it out forever – just this year!” they added.

Could 2019 be Garraway’s time to shine?

Michael Le Vell

Corrie star Michael Le Vell was initially rumoured for the 2018 line-up, after his name was reportedly suggested by producers in the early stages of discussions.

Should Le Vell swap the Corrie cobbles for the delicacies down under, he would be following in a long line of stars from the soap to have taken part – with Sair Khan, Jennie McAlpine and Craig Charles having also appeared on the show.

Rosie Marcel

Holby City actress Rosie Marcel – who plays Jac Naylor in the BBC drama – was asked last year whether she would want to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually,” she said. “I think for me it would be an amazing challenge.”

Bake Off’s Rahul Mandal

As well as winning The Great British Bake Off, Rahul won the nation’s hearts when he was crowned champion in October last year – with the star quickly becoming hotly tipped to swap baking to Bushtucker Trials.

Bookies are offering 2-1 odds of the PhD student heading Down Under.

His rumoured inclusion comes after fellow Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain teased on Lorraine that she would also be interested in joining the programme.

“I’d love to do the jungle though, if I was offered,” she said.

“I like being dirty and mucky and like the idea of living in the outdoors, flying out the planes.”

Katya Jones

The Strictly star stunned audiences when she was caught locking lips with her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh – despite being married to fellow Strictly dancer Neil Jones.

While Katya and Seann quickly issued their apologies for the kiss (and were knocked out the competition a few weeks later), bookmakers issued odds of 20-1 for the twosome to head to the jungle.

But with Katya’s strict Strictly schedule ruling her out of the 2018 line-up, could she choose to waltz off to the jungle over the dancefloor this year?

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer has become quite the reality TV mainstay – having briefly appeared in ITV’s short-lived Survival of the Fittest, the 22-year-old then earned her crown as the nation’s sweetheart thanks to her blossoming romance with Jack Fincham in the fourth series of Love Island.

She has since starred with her famous dad Danny Dyer on Celebrity Gogglebox in addition to Danny Dyer’s Right Royal Family, and starred alongside Jack in their spin-off show Life After Love Island.

After being hotly tipped last year, would Dani consider a solo mission to the I’m a Celeb jungle?

Jamie Laing

The public evidently love a Toff, with Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo being crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017.

Now, Jamie Laing is also keen to follow in her footsteps and head to Australia, with the 30-year-old having been rumoured to join the show for some time.

“Jamie has been telling friends he is in talks to do it, which is long overdue after his stints on the ITV2 show,” an insider told The Sun.

“Producers love that he has got a TV following and online fans with his own YouTube channel, as they are trying to snap up a younger audience.

“He’s a cheeky chappie and no doubt the public will fall in love with him like they did Toff.”

More rumours to follow…