Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. FA Cup 5th round fixtures live on TV: how to watch and stream on BBC and BT Sport

FA Cup 5th round fixtures live on TV: how to watch and stream on BBC and BT Sport

Chelsea will face Manchester United in an all-Premier League battle as the 5th round FA Cup dates are confirmed

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The FA Cup’s fifth round fixtures have now been confirmed – and there are some treats in store.

Advertisement

Chelsea take on Manchester United in the pick of the all-Premier League ties, but giant slayers AFC Wimbledon will also continue their incredible run against Championship side Millwall.

Here’s all you need to know about the round of 16…

Sport on TV 2019 calendar 

More sport on TV 

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

FA Cup – full fifth round fixtures

Fifth round matches will take place on the weekend of Friday 15th – Monday 18th February. With fourth round replays still to be played, some matches are still TBC.

Friday 15th February 2019

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford – kick-off 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2

Watford will take on either QPR or Portsmouth: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm

Saturday 16th February 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County – kick-off 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Derby County will take on either Brighton or West Brom: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Wednesday 6th February at 8.05pm, live on BBC1

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City – kick-off 5.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Man City will take on either Newport or Middlesbrough: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm, live on BT Sport

Other FA Cup 5th round matches this Saturday

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall – kick-off 3pm
Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford – kick-off 3pm

Sunday 17th February 2019

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers – kick-off 1pm, live on BT Sport 2

Bristol will take on either Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace – kick-off 4pm, live on BBC1

Advertisement

Monday 18th February 2019

Chelsea v Manchester United – kick-off 7.30pm, live on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

FA Cup 5th round fixtures live on TV: how to watch and stream on BBC and BT Sport

Black Mirror Bandersnatch

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Black Mirror season five

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice