When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?

While we may be a way off from any new episodes of Sherlock, its creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have been keeping busy, with the pair working on a new literary adaptation – Dracula.

Advertisement

The new take on the iconic vampire won’t be on TV for a while yet – but here’s what we know about it so far.

This article will be regularly updated

It’s been revealed that Danish actor Claes Bang will play the bloodsucker, with Bang describing himself as “thrilled” by the opportunity.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” he said in a release.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

“It was one of those moments – who else could it be than Claes?” added production company Hartswood Films and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

“He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, continued: “Hell has a new boss… and BBC One has an outstanding new leading man. To say we have lucked out with Claes would be to underestimate the supreme talents of Steven, Mark and the team at Hartswood and their knack for choosing the right actor to redefine an iconic role. Seriously exciting stuff…”

“Claes will bring Dracula to life with chilling charm and evil elegance,” concluded Larry Tanz of Netflix.

“With his talents and Steven and Mark’s brilliant storytelling, Netflix members around the world will love to fear this dark and complex anti-hero.”

And would writer/actor Gatiss, who played a big part in Sherlock as Mycroft Holmes, be up for making another onscreen appearance alongside him?

“I don’t know yet [if I’ll be in it],” he said in 2017.

“The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man. That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

At time of writing, no other casting has been confirmed.

What is Dracula about?

Well, Dracula of course! Moffat and Gatiss are set to bring a new take to one of the most iconic characters in fiction, the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel, and who has informed the popular culture image of vampires ever since.

And a short description of the series has now been revealed, confirming that the three-part drama won’t be modernising the Victorian tale like Moffat and Gatiss did for Sherlock.

Three feature length episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

Apart from that, Moffat and Gatiss are keeping the series fairly under wraps for now.

“I’m really not telling you anything about what we’ve got,” Moffat told us in January.

“We know what we’re doing, but we’re not saying it yet.”

When is Dracula coming to TV?

Definitely not for a long while, with filming set to begin in 2019. This could mean the series will air in late 2019 or early 2020.

Gatiss and Moffat revealed they were due to start writing the series in early 2018, with the pair starting work on the scripts in March for three feature-length episodes.

“We’ve got a lot of ideas, we need to go and sit down now and really talk about it,” Moffat told us at the Radio Times Covers Party in January 2018.

“But once we get moving, we’ll move fast.”

Who’s making Dracula?

As noted above, the series is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and produced by Hartswood Films – that’s the company run by Moffat’s wife and creative partner Sue Vertue – who also made Sherlock.

Advertisement

And when it’s finished the series will air on the BBC – who broadcast Sherlock – in the UK and Netflix internationally, with the two broadcasters cooperating in the production of the supernatural drama.