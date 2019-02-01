Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

Death in Paradise returns with a crop of new guest stars as DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) and his team tackle some baffling murder mysteries on the Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

While Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) may have left the show, both JP and Florence are back alongside Catherine and the Commissioner. And there’s a new cop in town as Officer Ruby Patterson (Shkyo Amos) joins the team…

Here are the main characters and guest stars who will feature in series eight:

Ardal O’Hanlon plays DI Jack Mooney

Who is DI Jack Mooney? When DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) left Saint Marie at the end of series six, DI Jack Mooney found himself taking on the top job and moving into Humphrey’s old shack on the beach. An Irish widower with a daughter away at university, he has settled into life on the island but still finds himself a little lonely. He tends to disarm people with long (and sometimes rambling) stories and odd questions, but ultimately he is a brilliant detective.

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? O’Hanlon is best-known for playing the comically clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he has starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, and Skins.

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is DS Florence Cassell? DI Jack Mooney’s second-in-command. She is a talented and capable detective, and is absolutely dedicated to her job. Having grown up in a house full of men (with five older brothers), Florence has learnt to be assertive and strong-minded. She is very easy to get along with and has a good sense of humour.

What else has Joséphine Jobert been in? Before joining Death in Paradise, the French actress and singer appeared on TV in France, with shows including Cut, Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez, and Summer Crush.

Tobi Bakare plays Officer JP Hooper

Who is Officer JP Hooper? A young, ambitious and hard-working police officer who joined the show in 2015. He previously worked closely with Officer Dwayne Myers, and is eager to prove himself to his bosses. JP is married to the girl he had a crush on at school.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? Recent credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where he played Eggsy’s friend Jamal. Before joining the cast of Death in Paradise, he appeared in The Tunnel, One Child, The Smoke, and Silent Witness.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? The gruff police commissioner of Saint Marie – and Jack’s boss. He has a deadpan sense of humour and tends to keep his employees on edge, even though he is usually impressed by their crime-solving skills.

What else has Don Warrington been in? An accomplished stage and screen actor, Warrington has appeared in Rising Damp, New Street Law, To Play the King, and Hamlet. He played the President of Great Britain in an alternative universe in Doctor Who episode Rise of Cybermen.

Who is Ruby Patterson? After the departure of Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) , there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Commissioner Patterson’s niece Ruby joins the team as an eager new recruit, fresh out of police college. She has been described as a “bundle of joy.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Aside from a tiny two-line part in A Very English Scandal, Shyko Amos is a complete newcomer to television.

Elizabeth Bourgine plays Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? As one of the most friendly and popular people on the island of Saint Marie, she runs Catherine’s Bar on the beach-front where locals and police alike gather to relax in the evenings. She is at the heart of the Honoré community and is always on hand to offer advice and create unusual cocktails. Catherine has been an important part of Death in Paradise since the first series launched in 2011.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? The actress has mainly appeared on French TV, with more than 60 roles in film and television.

Leemore Marrett Jr plays Patrice Campbell

Who is Patrice Campbell? Florence’s new boyfriend.

What else has Leemore Marrett Jr. been in? The actor has made appearances in Humans, Final Score, Call the Midwife, Vera, Silent Witness, 24: Live Another Day, and Whitechapel.

Episode four guest stars

Robert Portal plays Benedict Dacre

Who is Benedict? The wealthy owner of a coffee plantation on Saint Marie. He has a reputation for cruelty and bullying behaviour towards his family and employees alike, but is newly married to a young and pretty American wife. Benedict is also a creature of habit, which backfires when he’s killed while reading on the porch with his customary brandy and cigar.

What else has Robert Portal been in? A prolific character actor, Robert Portal has appeared in films and TV shows including Collateral (as Major Tim Dyson), Goodbye Christopher Robin (as Headmaster), The Huntsman: Winter’s War (as King), The King’s Speech (as Equerry) and Endeavour (as Major Coward).

Anna Chancellor plays Ciss Dacre

Who is Ciss? Benedict’s sister. She is upset by his plans to sell the family plantation and pocket all the money. Ciss has a grown-up son, Owen, but otherwise doesn’t get on with her new sister-in-law Ricki or her niece Ruth.

What else has Anna Chancellor been in? The Bafta and Olivier-nominated actress has recently starred as Penelope Kittson in the TV series Trust, and as Rachel Argyll in Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence. Her other credits include New Blood, Shetland, Pramface, and The Hour.

Susy Kane plays Ricki

Who is Ricki? Benedict’s newlywed wife. Young, American and brash, she doesn’t really get on with Ciss or Owen.

What else has Susy Kane been in? The English actress has recently put in appearances in Stan & Ollie, The Coroner, and The Windsors. She is also a singer and a comedy writer, writing material for TV series including Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse’s BBC show Harry and Paul.

Margaret Clunie plays Ruth

Who is Ruth? Benedict’s daughter from an earlier marriage. She is a social media addict who is always clutching her phone.

What else has Margaret Clunie been in? Victoria fans will recognise her as Harriet, Duchess of Sutherland – Prince Ernst’s love interest and the Queen’s right-hand woman. She’s also made appearances in Patrick Melrose, Endeavour, and Upstart Crow.

Sara Powell plays Josephine

Who is Josephine? The housekeeper. She has been loyal to this family for years, and lives on a bungalow on their property.

What else has Sara Powell been in? You may have seen her in Unforgotten, where she played the Arbiter, or in Damned as the character Cass. Other recent TV shows include Silent Witness, Little Box Blue (as policewoman Pat Gallan), and Midsomer Murders, but she has also previously appeared in You Me and the Apocalypse, Holby Blue, and the 1998 adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Louis Greatorex plays Owen

Who is Owen? The grown-up son of Ciss. He works on the plantation and, even though he hates the toxic family home, has great ambitions about what could be done with the business.

What else has Louis Greatorex been in? The young actor plays Henry Mason in the Netflix series Safe, and is also Paul Stoneham in The Last Post. He starred as Lawrence in Last Tango in Halifax.