Who is Chris James? The Shipwrecked contestant runs a music festival and admits “I did hit it off with one guy” on the island
The 24-year-old from London also says Shipwrecked was "amazing therapy" which helped with his "grieving process" after his mother died
Shipwrecked contestant Chris James
Name: Chris James
Age: 24
From: London
Occupation: CEO of Strawberries and Creem Events
Instagram: chrisjammer
Twitter: @Chris_Jammer
Meet Chris. He's 6"6, runs a music festival and went to the *actual* Cambridge. Also, his hair looks like a pineapple. @chris_jammer #Shipwrecked @e4shipwrecked pic.twitter.com/rKVlaZFwiP
— E4 (@E4Tweets) January 21, 2019
Bio: Chris is a Cambridge graduate who has since set up a music festival, Strawberries and Creem, in the university town, with this year’s line-up including T-Pain, Octavian and David Rodigan. The 6’6″ Londoner described his Shipwrecked experience as “savage” among other things…
Did Chris find romance on the island? “I wasn’t looking for a relationship because I had almost given up on the idea,” says Chris. “But I hit it off with one guy. We are still seeing each other. We are not officially together but as we were together every day out there, it was intense!”
What was the Shipwrecked experience like for Chris after his mother died? “Being on the Shipwrecked island was amazing therapy. She died four months before I went and while I was out there, I felt I was so close to her. It did help my grieving process.”
View this post on Instagram
Last night my beautiful mum passed away finally at peace after an 8 year battle with cancer. Her journey through the suffering came to a perfectly peaceful end, just an hour before her 57th Birthday. I’m so incredibly proud to call this amazing woman my mother. Happy birthday Angel 🦋
Why did Chris want to go on Shipwrecked? “I wanted a break from everything and I wanted to get out of London and do something really random! It came at exactly the right time. I hadn’t watched the show before… I think my dad probably stopped me watching it. It was not PG at the time! A friend of mine also thought it would be good for me.”
Did Chris fall out with anyone on the show? “I had an argument with one girl who ended up lying to us. That was the only real one I had.”
