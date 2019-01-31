When is Manchester City v Arsenal on TV? What channel is it on and what time is kick off?

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad stadium at an interesting time for both sides. Title contenders City come into the game off the back of an unexpected loss to Newcastle, while the Gunners’ (albeit laboured) win against Cardiff – together with dropped points from rivals Chelsea and Manchester United – saw seen them move into that coveted fourth Champions League spot.

Arsenal’s defence is suffering from a string of injuries, however, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding facing long lay-offs, Sokratis out for a few weeks and Laurent Koscielny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both major doubts for this game. An away fixture against the attacking threat of City’s Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, among others, could prove a big ask for what will be a makeshift Arsenal defence.

What time is the Manchester City v Arsenal game?

Manchester City against Arsenal kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday 3rd February 2019, with coverage on Sky from 4pm.

How can I watch Man City v Arsenal?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair were:

Man City win: 3/10

Arsenal win: 8/1

Draw: 5/1

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

