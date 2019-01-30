“Why have they changed Shipwrecked?” Viewers are not happy with E4’s series makeover

After seven years marooned off TV, Shipwrecked has finally returned to our screens. But the E4 reality desert island show that first aired in 1999 isn’t quite the same as original fans remember it.

Advertisement

Although the old Battle of the Islands format – where two island tribes compete to entice newcomers for the chance to win £50,000 – is still in place, viewers have noticed the new islanders enjoying luxuries missing from past versions of the show.

Firstly, the beach huts. Although contestants had to build their own shelters in the past, the new islanders arrived at a ready-made camp, complete with electricity and tools.

What happened to them building shelter, fire, seating area like the old shipwrecked, why make it like a holiday???????? #Shipwrecked — Craig Blackburn (@craigmb2017) January 28, 2019

How is it they've already got shelter and major tools? I swear in the original shipwrecked they had to make everything themselves #Shipwrecked pic.twitter.com/11EVVBiFC2 — Natalia Anderson (@TunefulTV) January 28, 2019

the new #Shipwrecked has nothing on the original! why the hell do they have a ready made shelter? 😠😏 — Natalie Clifford (@nat_clifford) January 28, 2019

Why have they changed #Shipwrecked ?? They use to have to build there own shelter? There own bedrooms etc… now everything is done/built for them, they have make up, heels?? … what are they actually going to be doing 😂 — Aime Louise Grainger (@AimeGrainger) January 28, 2019

And even though past versions of Shipwrecked were populated by some models and YouTubers, many viewers felt there was a lack of “normal” people on the show, pointing out how contestants constantly appeared in makeup.

I LOVED #Shipwrecked back in the day but dissapointed in the 'millennial twist' …. let's just have some average, day to day people on our screens and showing you don't have to be a model or toothpaste seller to be on tv @E4Tweets — Francesca Rowley (@FunTimeFrankieD) January 21, 2019

I wanted to like this but they’ve cast so many ex on the beach sort of people… could’ve been better😕 #Shipwrecked — owen (@OwenCChild) January 28, 2019

Why are they all annoying social media influencers, with loads of followers.. where are the real people? #Shipwrecked — Tessa Lambert (@Tessy88) January 28, 2019

I can't be the only one that's annoyed at @Channel4 for sexing up Shiprecked can I? #shipwrecked — Rachel Marshall (@rachelLmarshall) January 20, 2019

It also made many of the show’s original viewers feel VERY old indeed…

Last time I watched #Shipwrecked I remember thinking “Everyone is so much older than me and so cool!” and now it’s back, and everyone is twenty, I’m in my thirties, in pyjamas and just lit several candles for ambience 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Carrie Walsh 🇮🇪 (@walshlette) January 28, 2019

Just realized some of the people on the new @e4shipwrecked were 4 years old when I was on the show! #shipwrecked #sharkforlife — James George (@mrjamesgeorge) January 29, 2019

mate I feel so old and I’m only 28 😩 #Shipwrecked — Jamie Hall (@J_Mann19) January 28, 2019

Overall, the new Shipwrecked invited some unfavourable comparisons with Love Island.

Disappointed that the new shipwrecked is more like love island and not like the old shipwrecked #Shipwrecked — Charlie Warrilow (@CharlieWarrilow) January 28, 2019

What happened? …. I don't want love island take 2…..disappointed…. #Shipwrecked — emma (@sweetiepie54) January 28, 2019

Not on board with this #Shipwrecked malarkey at all. I mean, they have pre-built huts and electricity?! @Channel4, you do know this isn't @LoveIsland right?! — Amy Jane (@amybunnyjane) January 28, 2019

So #Shipwrecked really sold out to the Love Island crowd didn’t it? pic.twitter.com/XiohjywLMH — Victoria™ verified. (@VictoriaShawMCR) January 28, 2019

So, will viewers change their mind about the new show after adjusting to a few new twists? We won’t have to wait long to find out: Shipwrecked is airing every night this week.

Advertisement

Shipwrecked is on 9pm Weekdays, E4