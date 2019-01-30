FA Cup 5th round fixtures live on TV: how to watch and stream on BBC and BT Sport

The FA Cup’s fifth round fixtures have now been confirmed – and there are some treats in store.

Chelsea take on Manchester United in the pick of the all-Premier League ties, but giant slayers AFC Wimbledon will also continue their incredible run against Championship side Millwall.

Here’s all you need to know about the round of 16…

FA Cup – full fifth round fixtures

TV broadcasters are yet to confirm which matches they will show live, but check back on this page for more updates.

Fifth round matches will take place on the weekend of Friday 15th – Monday 18th February.

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers (date TBA)

Bristol will take on either Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall (Date TBA)

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace (Date TBA)

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City (Date TBA)

Man City will take on either Newport or Middlesbrough: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Manchester United (Date TBA)

Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford (Date TBA)

Swansea will take on either Barnet or Brentford: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford (Date TBA)

Watford will take on either QPR or Portsmouth: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 7.45pm

Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (Date TBA)

Derby County will take on either Brighton or West Brom: the FA Cup 4th round replay is scheduled for Tuesday 5th February at 8pm