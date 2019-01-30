When is series six of Endeavour on TV? Who is in the cast? What will happen?

ITV series Endeavour has long been popular with drama fans but writer Russell Lewis left many of the show’s ardent followers in shock at the end of series five with the death of George Fancy (played by Lewis Peek) who was the unlucky victim of gang warfare.

We’ve had to wait the best part of a year for series six, but with new episodes imminent, here is all you need to know about the return of Shaun Evans’ Endeavour Morse…

When does Endeavour series six start on TV in the UK?

There’s not long to wait – ITV has confirmed the new series of Endeavour will begin airing on Sunday 10th February at 8pm.

When does Endeavour series six start on TV in the US?

Endeavour traditionally airs on PBS Masterpiece in the US – an air date for season six has yet to be confirmed.

How many episodes are in Endeavour series six?

2018 delivered six episodes of Endeavour, but for the 2019 series ITV has dropped the number back down to four films.

What happened at the end of Endeavour series five?

The tragic murder of George Fancy was one of many dramatic twists in the final episode. The young copper – who was introduced at the start of the series – was gunned down in a shock killing, before Cowley police station was shuttered and the team all headed off to separate postings.

There were some major changes for some of the drama’s main characters – WPC Trewlove (played by Dakota Blue Richards) set out for pastures new, with executive producer Damien Timmer confirming to RadioTimes.com that the character has departed the series. Meanwhile, Roger Allam’s DCI Fred Thursday was forced to put off the retirement that loomed for much of series five after losing his life savings to his brother.

Suffice to say, there’s plenty to catch up on when the series returns.

What will happen in the new series of Endeavour?

A glance at the first picture of Endeavour series six (above) reveals at least one major change for the new series – you don’t have to be eagle-eyed to spot Shaun Evans’ significant facial furniture, perhaps signifying the move towards the 1970s (the new series is set in 1969).

Naturally, DC Fancy’s death looms over the characters as Thursday adjusts to working with new boss DI Ronnie Box (Simon Harrison) and junior DS Alan Jago (Richard Riddell). Meanwhile, Thursday’s daughter Joan (whom Endeavour is in love with) is training to work in social services in Oxford under the mentorship of new boss Viv Wall (Alison Newman).

Who is in the cast of Endeavour?

Shaun Evans is, of course, back as Endeavour Morse, along with Allam as Thursday. Evans will also direct an episode in the upcoming series.

Anton Lesser plays CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby is DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw is Dr Max DeBryn and Sara Vickers is Joan Thursday. The main cast are rounded out by Abigail Thaw (daughter of Morse legend John) as Dorothea Frazil and Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday.

There are also a host of guest stars joining series six, including Sophie Winkleman (Peep Show), Blake Ritson (Indian Summers), Matthew Cottle (Unforgotten), Oliver Chris (King Charles III), Sargon Yelda (Strike), Alice Orr-Ewing (A Very English Scandal) and Ross Boatman (Mum).

Where can I watch the first five series of Endeavour online?

Series one of Endeavour is currently available on the ITV Hub. You can also purchase episodes from the drama’s full run through Amazon Prime Video.