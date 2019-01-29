Accessibility Links

Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the new season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Premier League 2018/19 season is under way, with live matches on TV every weekend.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to February 2019.

Sport on TV 2019 calendar

More sport on TV 

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Cardiff City – 7.45pm
Fulham v Brighton – 7.45pm
Huddersfield Town v Everton – 7.45pm
Wolves v West Ham – 7.45pm
Man Utd v Burnley – 8pm

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Southampton v Crystal Palace – 7.45pm
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea – 7.45pm
Spurs v Watford – 8pm

Saturday 2 February 2019

Spurs v Newcastle United – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Watford
Burnley v Southampton
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves

Sunday 3 February 2019

Leicester City v Man Utd – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Arsenal – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 4 February 2019

West Ham v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 February 2019

Fulham v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Burnley – 5.30pm, 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Cardiff City
Watford v Everton

Sunday 10 February 2019

Spurs v Leicester City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 11 February 2019

Wolves v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 22 February 2019

West Ham v Fulham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Watford – 7.45pm

Saturday 23 February 2019

Burnley v Spurs – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Leicester City v Crystal Palace – 3pm, live on BT Sport
Everton v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 24 February 2019

Chelsea v Brighton – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man Utd v Liverpool – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Southampton – 2.05pm

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Newcastle United v Burnley – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Cardiff City v Everton – 7.45pm
Huddersfield Town v Wolves – 7.45pm
Leicester City v Brighton – 7.45pm

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs – 8pm, live on BT Sport
Man City v West Ham – 8pm
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – 7.45pm
Southampton v Fulham – 7.45pm
Crystal Palace v Man Utd – 8pm
Liverpool v Watford – 8pm

Saturday 2 March 2019

Spurs v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport
West Ham v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Brighton v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Southampton
Wolves v Cardiff City

Sunday 3 March 2019

Watford v Leicester City – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v Chelsea – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v Liverpool – 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 March 2019

Crystal Palace v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Watford – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Cardiff City v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Fulham
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Spurs

Sunday 10 March 2019

Liverpool v Burnley – 12pm, live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Wolves – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 16 March 2019

Man Utd v Man City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Brighton v Cardiff City
Burnley v Leicester City
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 17 March 2019

Spurs v Crystal Palace – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Fulham v Liverpool – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 30 March 2019

Fulham v Man City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
West Ham v Everton – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Watford

Sunday 31 March 2019

Cardiff City v Chelsea – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Spurs – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 1 April 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Arsenal
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Man City v Cardiff City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Fulham
Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Man City
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Wolves
Spurs v Huddersfield Town
Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Watford
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Everton
Watford v West Ham

