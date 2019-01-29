When is new Suranne Jones drama Gentleman Jack on TV? Who else is in the cast? Who was Anne Lister?

Best known for taking on the titular role in Doctor Foster, Suranne Jones’ next BBC drama will see the actress play one of the most formidable women of the 19th century: Anne Lister.

Advertisement

Penned by Sally Wainwright, the new series will explore the latter years of the remarkable real-life woman who charmed her way into high society and planned – much to the horror of her neighbours – to marry a woman.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Gentleman Jack on TV?

The BBC hasn’t announced when they’ll air the eight-part series, but it’s likely to hit screens early 2019.

What is Gentleman Jack about?

The drama tells the story of Anne Lister, a well-off Yorkshire landowner famous for her four-million-word diary that documented her lesbian relationship, travels and efforts to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home Shibden Hall.

The series explores Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down.

Why is the drama called Gentleman Jack?

This refers to the public ridiculing Lister endured through her life: her neighbours called her Gentleman Jack to make fun of her masculine appearance and lesbian preferences.

Who’s in the cast?

As well as Jones, the series also stars Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones) as Anne Lister’s sister Marian, Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax) as their father Jeremy Lister, and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary) as Aunt Anne Lister.

Also among the cast are Bodyguard actress Sophie Rundle (above) as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress Anne intends to marry, Stephanie Cole (Man Down) as Ann’s aunt, Peter Davison (Doctor Who) as Ann’s cousin William Priestley, and Amelia Bullmore (Scott & Bailey) as William’s wife Eliza.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space – and if you want to catch the smallest of glimpses of Suranne in character, keep your eyes peeled during BBC’s new drama trailer below: