Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Melody Thornton? Meet the Pussycat Doll star

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: Melody Thornton

Age: 34

Advertisement

Known for: Being a former member of US pop group The Pussycat Dolls

Instagram: @melodythornton

Professional dance partner: Alexander Demetriou

Who is Melody Thornton?

The 34-year-old singer first rose to fame as a member of the pop group The Pussycat Dolls, alongside lead singer Nicole Scherzinger and Strictly’s Ashley Roberts.

First founded in 1995, by 2003 the six women had a record deal and began producing hits like Buttons and Don’t Cha.

The youngest of the group, Thornton became the second most prominent vocalist after Scherzinger, and she left to start a solo career back in 2010.

The former Pussycat Doll is no stranger to UK reality shows either: the singer has previously appeared on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and the second series of Celebs Go Dating.

Here she is practising her skating moves alongside Dancing on Ice professional partner Alexander Demetriou…

Thornton was unveiled as seventh celebrity contestant during a pre-recorded message on This Morning.

“Hi guys, it’s Melody Thornton from Pussycat Dolls,” she said. “And I guess the cat’s out of the bag. I’m so excited.

Advertisement

“I’m going to be on the 2019 cast of Dancing On Ice. I can’t wait to see you and I can’t wait to do some skating for you!”