When is Cold Feet back on TV for series eight? Who’s in the cast? What’s the plot?

Following the success of its reboot, Cold Feet is returning to ITV for an eighth series in 2019, meaning we’ll be reunited with James Nesbitt’s Adam and the rest of the beloved Manchester fifty-somethings.

But which of the original cast are returning? And what’s going to happen?

When is Cold Feet back on TV?

When is Cold Feet back on TV?

The drama will return to ITV with six new episodes on Tuesday 8th January 2019.

Is there a trailer for Cold Feet?

Yes – here’s the new trailer! It promises to be “packed full of highs and heart-breaking lows.”

As far as we know, the entire cast from series seven will be making a return.

That means James Nesbitt (who plays Adam), Hermione Norris (Karen), Robert Bathurst (David), Fay Ripley (Jenny) and John Thomson (Pete) will be back next year for the third run since the reboot.

What happened at the end of series seven?

James Nesbitt’s Adam had split from girlfriend Tina after confessing to infidelity with work colleague Sarah – and Pete and Jenny renewed their wedding vows after their relationship experienced a rocky patch. Read the full recap here.

What’s in store for series eight?

Writer and creator Mike Bullen has been pretty tight-lipped on the details, but he did say: “We’ve got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age, and more than a few laughs and tears along the way.”

RadioTimes.com also revealed that Fay Ripley’s Jenny will face a cancer scare in the new series, with the storyline impacting on the rest of the Cold Feet cast.

Due to the sensitive nature of the new plot, Ripley said she was determined to get it right for others who have suffered.

“They asked me how I’d feel about it and I said I wanted it dealt with properly because of the weight of that responsibility,” Ripley said at a screening of episode one. “And because so many people I know are affected by breast cancer and cancer in general. And that’s life at the moment.

“We have seen this story with shows but I wanted it to be real. Sometimes it’s going to be funny, sometimes it’s going to be scary. I just want it to be honest.”

This article was originally published on 21 December 2018