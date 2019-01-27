The Greatest Dancer criticised for lack of inclusion in live show contestants

BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer captains – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse – have now confirmed which nine contestants have made it to the competition’s live shows. And there are two big names missing.

Advertisement

Neither Andrew, who has Down’s Syndrome, or Chris, who is deaf, made it through to the show’s next stage. And viewers aren’t happy about it.

Although 21-year-old Andrew left Cheryl in floods of tears at his original audition, Oti decided not to advance the dancer to the show’s next stage.

Tearing up as she announced the news to him, Oti said: “The audience absolutely erupted when you came onto the floor but I have to say that you are not in my final three.

“I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart, because I do really, really love you.”

Similarly, Chris was turned away by Cheryl, who told him: “Chris, you are an inspiration, not only to me but to many for so many reasons.

“You’re fresh, you’re cool, you’re slick…however I can tell you that I’m sorry but I can’t take you any further forward in the competition.”

Fans were disappointed neither act made it through, many claiming the show now lacks much-needed representation of people with disabilities.

#thegreatestdancer had a real chance to showcase the beauty of diversity with Chris and Andrew

disappointed and I ent gonna be tuning in for any more episodes 😴 — grace sophia (@graceeeeh18) January 26, 2019

Absolutely gutted for Andrew. What an inspiration❤️He was the true #GreatestDancer @OtiMabuse — Emma Gillespie (@emmagillespie14) January 26, 2019

Was really enjoying #greatestdancer disappointed none of the dancers with a disability got through! Maybe talent show competition format has had it’s time? None of the final 9 had anywhere near the impact those acts did. — Caroline Smith (@caro_smith1) January 27, 2019

Am I the only one disappointed in the greatest dancer? Chris definitely deserved a place in the Live shows. Andrew was brilliant as well #thegreatestdancer #disappointed #letdown — natalie pegg (@nataliepegg) January 26, 2019

Gutted Andrew didn’t make the final of #thegreatestdancer. I’m biased as my Nephew has Downs but either he or Chris would have been great representation for people with disabilities. — Katie Jones (@TraviataJones) January 27, 2019

I loved #thegreatestdancer sum acts have been very inspiring made me cry gutted it's these who showed great talent & overcame personal struggles/disabilities showing no matter what they can do it and they didn't get thru. No Andrew no AWA no Chris #nogood #bringthemback #diverse — Lisa Crooks (@lisab2thec) January 26, 2019

It is so disappointing that the #GreatestDancer captains made the decision to barely choose anyone that shows diversity within their teams. I understand it’s about being a great dancer but actually, this show could of turned out to be a lot more than that…… 👎🏻👎🏻 — Miss S (@Primaryteachks) January 26, 2019

However, other viewers are just excited to see the show’s final nine contestants in action next week.

So who are the final nine? Here’s the full list of the remaining contestants and their captains:

Cheryl

Dane Bates Collective

Harry and Eleiyah

Frobacks

Oti

KLA

Ellie Fergusson

The Globe Girls

Matthew

Company Jinks

James & Oliver

Prospects Fraternity

Advertisement

The Greatest Dancer continues 7.30pm Saturday, BBC1