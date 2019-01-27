Accessibility Links

The Greatest Dancer criticised for lack of inclusion in live show contestants

Both Andrew, who has Down’s Syndrome, or Chris, who is deaf were turned away

BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer captains – Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse – have now confirmed which nine contestants have made it to the competition’s live shows. And there are two big names missing.

Neither Andrew, who has Down’s Syndrome, or Chris, who is deaf, made it through to the show’s next stage. And viewers aren’t happy about it.

Although 21-year-old Andrew left Cheryl in floods of tears at his original audition, Oti decided not to advance the dancer to the show’s next stage.

Tearing up as she announced the news to him, Oti said: “The audience absolutely erupted when you came onto the floor but I have to say that you are not in my final three.

“I’m so sorry from the bottom of my heart, because I do really, really love you.”

Similarly, Chris was turned away by Cheryl, who told him: “Chris, you are an inspiration, not only to me but to many for so many reasons.

“You’re fresh, you’re cool, you’re slick…however I can tell you that I’m sorry but I can’t take you any further forward in the competition.”

Fans were disappointed neither act made it through, many claiming the show now lacks much-needed representation of people with disabilities.

However, other viewers are just excited to see the show’s final nine contestants in action next week.

So who are the final nine? Here’s the full list of the remaining contestants and their captains:

Cheryl

  • Dane Bates Collective
  • Harry and Eleiyah
  • Frobacks

Oti

  • KLA
  • Ellie Fergusson
  • The Globe Girls

Matthew

  • Company Jinks
  • James & Oliver
  • Prospects Fraternity
The Greatest Dancer continues 7.30pm Saturday, BBC1

