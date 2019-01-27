Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is under way, with live matches on TV every weekend.

Advertisement

Sky Sports and BT Sport have now confirmed which games they will broadcast live on TV through to February 2019.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.

Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.

Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Tuesday 29 January 2019

Newcastle United v Man City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Arsenal v Cardiff City – 7.45pm

Fulham v Brighton – 7.45pm

Huddersfield Town v Everton – 7.45pm

Wolves v West Ham – 7.45pm

Man Utd v Burnley – 8pm

Wednesday 30 January 2019

Liverpool v Leicester City – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Southampton v Crystal Palace – 7.45pm

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea – 7.45pm

Spurs v Watford – 8pm

Saturday 2 February 2019

Spurs v Newcastle United – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Watford

Burnley v Southampton

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Sunday 3 February 2019

Leicester City v Man Utd – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Arsenal – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 4 February 2019

West Ham v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 February 2019

Fulham v Man Utd – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Burnley – 5.30pm, 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Cardiff City

Watford v Everton

Sunday 10 February 2019

Spurs v Leicester City – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 11 February 2019

Wolves v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Friday 22 February 2019

West Ham v Fulham – 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Watford – 7.45pm



Saturday 23 February 2019

Burnley v Spurs – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Leicester City v Crystal Palace – 3pm, live on BT Sport

Everton v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 24 February 2019

Chelsea v Brighton – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v Liverpool – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Southampton – 2.05pm



Tuesday 26 February 2019

Newcastle United v Burnley – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v Everton – 7.45pm

Huddersfield Town v Wolves – 7.45pm

Leicester City v Brighton – 7.45pm

Wednesday 27 February 2019

Chelsea v Spurs – 8pm, live on BT Sport

Man City v West Ham – 8pm

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth – 7.45pm

Southampton v Fulham – 7.45pm

Crystal Palace v Man Utd – 8pm

Liverpool v Watford – 8pm

Saturday 2 March 2019

Spurs v Arsenal – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport

West Ham v Newcastle United – 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Southampton

Wolves v Cardiff City

Sunday 3 March 2019

Watford v Leicester City – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Chelsea – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v Liverpool – 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 9 March 2019

Crystal Palace v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Watford – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Cardiff City v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Fulham

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Spurs

Sunday 10 March 2019

Liverpool v Burnley – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Wolves – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 16 March 2019

Man Utd v Man City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton v Cardiff City

Burnley v Leicester City

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 17 March 2019

Spurs v Crystal Palace – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v Liverpool – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Everton v Chelsea – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 30 March 2019

Fulham v Man City – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

West Ham v Everton – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Watford

Sunday 31 March 2019

Cardiff City v Chelsea – 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Spurs – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 1 April 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Arsenal

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Man City v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Fulham

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Man City

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Wolves

Spurs v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Watford

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Advertisement

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Everton

Watford v West Ham