How to watch and live stream the London Marathon 2019

Whether you’re headed for The Mall to cheer on this year’s brave competitors, or you’re planning on donning your comfiest pyjamas to watch the day’s events from the comfort of your sofa, here’s everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch the London Marathon on Sunday 28th April 2019.

This page will be updated with more information closer to the event date, including this year’s celebrity runners.

When is the London Marathon 2019?

The London Marathon 2019 takes place on Sunday 28th April.

The Elite Wheelchair Races start at 8.55am, and the Elite Women’s Race at 9.15am.

The Elite Men’s Race, British Athletics & England Athletics Marathon Championships and Mass Race all begin at 10am.

How can I watch and stream the London Marathon 2019 in the UK?

The event will air in the UK on BBC1 and BBC2, with coverage kicking off in the morning prior to the first start time (8.55am).

It will also stream live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Check back in for further details.

How can I watch and stream the London Marathon 2019 in the US?

In 2018, live coverage of the event was aired and streamed on NBC Sports. It is likely this will happen again in 2019.

Check back in for further details.

What’s the route?

Beginning in Greenwich Park, the marathon takes its competitors on a tour around the capital, passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge before crossing the finish line on The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

How can I enter the London Marathon as a runner?

Unfortunately, the entry ballot for the 2019 event has now closed. However, for further details of how to apply to enter future events, visit the official London Marathon website.