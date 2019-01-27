Jenny Campbell to leave Dragons’ Den

Businesswoman Jenny Campbell is to depart BBC2 show Dragons’ Den at the end of the current series.

Campbell – a banker-turned-entrepreneur who first featured on the show in 2017 – will make her last appearance in the Den on Sunday 3rd February, 8pm on BBC2.

In a statement, Campbell said she was stepping down due to her commitments to the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Fellowship Programme that helps young entrepreneurs.

“Having been a fan of Dragons Den since it first aired in 2005 I was absolutely delighted and proud to have the opportunity of becoming a Dragon myself,” she said.

“I have invested in businesses and entrepreneurs who I believe I can add real value to personally, and I look forward to working with each of them closely over the next few years.

“It has been a tough decision to step down but I now want to focus on my new role with the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Fellowship Programme which supports young entrepreneurs in setting up and growing their own businesses, as well as help my sons Rik and Tom on their own entrepreneurial journeys.”

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two said: “Jenny has been a brilliant dragon and the audience have loved her sharp analysis and cutting wit. I want to thank her and wish her all the best with her next ventures.

Since joining the show in its 15th series, Campbell has invested in the likes of energy-switch website Look After My Bills, hemp skincare producer Carun UK and truck advertising firm Driven Media. Campbell is best known for AMT business YourCash, a company she sold for £50m in 2016.

The BBC haven’t announced Campbell’s successor, but say casting for series 17 of the show will take place ahead of filming this spring.

Dragons Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani are expected to return to the Den when the new series airs later this year.

Dragons’ Den is on 8pm Sundays, BBC2