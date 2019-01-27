How to vote in Dancing on Ice 2019

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo all get to have their say on the Dancing on Ice contestants each week – but so do you.

Here’s how to support your chosen celeb by voting via mobile, landline or the Dancing on Ice app…

How do you vote in Dancing on Ice 2019?

There are three ways you can vote for your favourite Dancing on Ice celebrity: by phone, mobile and app (see full details below).

If you want to vote by phone, note it is likely to be cheaper to vote by mobile using the shorter phone numbers than by mobile or landline using the longer ’09’ numbers.

ITV now uses Mobile ShortDial Codes (MSDCs, also known as Voice Short Codes) for voting via mobile phones. These are shorter than normal telephone numbers, usually between 5 and 7 digits long, and guarantee that you will not be charged more than the fixed 35p per vote, as MSDCs do not add a mobile operator’s Network Access Charge.

These changes also mean that you can no longer vote via text. ITV abandoned that method as it was possible that text votes would not be received during the voting window and could therefore not be counted (although they would still incur a charge). By calling an MSDC number, you will know whether you have got through or not and therefore whether your vote has been counted.

Voting opens towards the end of each episode of Dancing on Ice and is open for five minutes, or as advised by hosts Phil and Holly

Vote in Dancing on Ice via the app

How do you download the Dancing on Ice app?

For Android devices click here to download the app, and click here to download Apple devices on iOS.

How many votes do you get on the Dancing on Ice app?

You get five votes on the app every single week for each device registered. You can register up to six different devices.

Is voting on the Dancing on Ice app free?

Yes, the five votes you get on each device or are completely free.

Full FAQs for voting for Dancing on Ice can be found here.

Vote in Dancing on Ice by mobile phone

You can vote via your mobile phone using the short (MSDC) number, followed by the last two digits that correspond to your chosen celebrity.

You can also vote via your mobile phone by calling the longer ’09’ number but it is likely to cost you more as a Network Access Charge will be added.

How much does a mobile phone vote cost?

Calls to the short number cost 35p each. Calls to the longer ’09’ number cost 35p each, plus a Network Access Charge.

Note: as explained above, you can no longer vote via text

Vote in Dancing on Ice by landline

You can vote via your landline using the longer ’09’ number, followed by the two digits that correspond to your chosen celebrity.

Landline number: 09020 50 51 +

Jane Danson and Sylvain Longchambon – 01

Didi Conn and Lukasz Rozycki – 02

Saara Aalto and Hamish Gaman – 03

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman – 04

Mark Little and Brianne Delcourt – 05

Gemma Collins and Matt Evers – 06

How much does a landline phone vote cost?

Calls cost 35p each, plus the Network Access Charge, which is determined by your service provider. It is therefore cheaper to vote using the short number via a mobile phone.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays at 6pm on ITV