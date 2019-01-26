When does Baptiste start on BBC1? What’s The Missing spin-off about and who’s in the cast?

Tchéky Karyo won the hearts of viewers as Julien Baptiste during two nail-biting series of The Missing – and now the French detective has his own spin-off show coming to BBC1.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to catch Baptiste on TV, who else is in the cast and what to expect from the story…

When is Baptiste on TV?

Baptiste is coming soon to BBC1. This article will be updated with an exact air date as soon as it’s confirmed.

What is Bapiste about?

Baptiste is a drama revolving around the titular French detective who first appeared in The Missing series one and two.

When we last saw Julien Baptiste at the end of The Missing series two, he was about to undergo an operation to remove a brain tumour. But in this new series, he is fit and healthy, and tracking down a sex worker in Amsterdam who was reported missing by her uncle Edward.

Baptiste is dragged into the case after Amsterdam’s Chief of Police – who also happens to be the detective’s former girlfriend – seeks out his help to solve it.

“This first series of Baptiste will allow us to discover more about Julien than ever before as he is parachuted into the centre of a shocking and wide-ranging crime story,” says BBC drama controller Piers Wenger.

Who’s in the cast of Baptiste?

French actor Tchéky Karyo is back to reprise his role as Baptiste and is joined by The Night Manager’s Tom Hollander, who plays Edward, the missing girl’s uncle.

Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine will also star as a character named Genevieve, and Anastasia Hille returns to play Baptiste’s wife Celia.

Further cast members include Alec Secareanu, Clare Calbraith, Nicholas Woodeson and Talisa Garcia. Details of their characters have yet to be announced.

Who are writers Harry and Jack Williams?

As well as penning The Missing and Baptiste, the Williams brothers are known for writing ITV’s Liar and BBC1’s Rellik. Their next creation is the Kate Beckinsale drama The Widow.

The duo also run a production company, Two Brothers Pictures, which has produced Fleabag and Strangers and also has the forthcoming series Cheat on its slate.

Where is Baptiste set?

Baptiste is set in the beautiful streets, canals and houses of Amsterdam as well as the murky underworld beneath the city. Its filming locations also include Deal in Kent and Antwerp in Belgium.

Will there be any more series of The Missing?

Creators Harry and Jack Williams have previously said they would be open to doing a third series of The Missing, as long as the story is right.

“It would have to be very different [to the previous two], it would have to not be cynical, and it would have to be saying something new,” said Harry. “Never say never.”

Is there a trailer for Baptiste?

BBC1 has shared a very short teaser trailer, here you go…