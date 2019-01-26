Accessibility Links

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson announce split

The split comes after tensions between Megan and Wes's Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Megan Barton Hanson (L) and Wes Nelson attend the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Love Island romance between Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson is over.

The pair – who have been coupled up since 2018’s Love Island – recently announced their split on Megan’s Instagram story.

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” she said. “We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate.

“We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we ever have been.

“We are parents first and foremost to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We haven’t really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.

“Love, Megan & Wes.”

However, looks like Megan will still be seen supporting Wes on Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice.

She added in a second post: “In all seriousness, I am so grateful and so blessed to have found Wes, I will always love and adore him and I am so lucky to call him my best friend.

“It has been an incredibly hard decision to make for both of us but we are looking forward to moving on together as friends and supporting each other in everything we do.

“I will be down at Dancing on Ice tomorrow to watch him smash it again. Only one thing left to say: come on Wes and Vanessa!”

The split comes after rising tensions between Megan and Wes’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

In a previous Instagram post, The model accused Vanessa of using her recent break-up with her boyfriend as a way of getting herself publicity and added that she believed Vanessa had treated her coldly.

“Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe,” she said.

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV

