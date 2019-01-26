How to watch and stream the Australian Open tennis Men’s final live on TV

Tennis fans are in for a treat this weekend with the Australian Open 2019 Men’s Final seeing world number one player, Novak Djokovic, taking on the number two, Rafael Nadal, in Melbourne.

But which player will come out on top? And how you can watch them play live? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Australian Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal on TV?

The two tennis legends are set to face-off in the final on 27th January 2019. The start time is 8.30am (UK time, 11 hours behind Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

How can I watch the Australian Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final on TV?

You can watch the final live on Eurosport 1 in the UK.

There are several ways you can watch Eurosport 1. One option is to watch via Amazon Prime. Subscribers can watch Eurosport for 6 months for £0.01 through Amazon Channels.

After the first 6 months the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month.

Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month, but you can get a 30-day free trial.

Another option is watch via the Eurosport Player directly. That’s £9.99 per month or £59.88 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Then there’s TVPlayer PLUS Lite package. You can subscribe for £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Will Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal win the Australian Open 2019 Men’s Singles Final?

Djokovic, the current world number one is the favourite, passed on past meetings. He has faced Nadal 52 times, winning 27 of those.

Plus, Djokovic has not lost to Nadal on a hard court since the 2013 US Open final, winning all seven since.

How much do the Australian Open winners get in prize money?

Both the Australian Open Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles winners get AU$4 million. The runner-up in both contests receive AU$2 million.

Who won the Australian Open in 2018?

Switzerland’s Roger Federer won the Australian Open Men’s Singles competition last year. However, In the 2019 contest he lost in the fourth round to Stefanos Tsitsipas.