Grantchester fans are really missing James Norton’s Sidney – but loving Leonard’s new role

After five years at the pulpit, James Norton’s crime-solving clergyman Sidney Chambers was missing from the most recent episode of Grantchester, waving goodbye to the village in the show’s last instalment.

But was the ITV drama any good without its original lead? Can Grantchester survive sans-Sidney?

According to viewers: absolutely. Despite missing a key character, fans applauded the latest episode, noting how the show had managed to keep its signature warmth.

#Grantchester Lovely Sidney will be missed forever, but this episode was just perfect and brilliant! Can’t wait for new week! — Lia Missinblue (@LMissinblue) January 25, 2019

Brilliant. Brilliant. Brilliant Episode. I’m not going to lie. I miss @jginorton more than im letting on but some excellent writing and humorous scenes made me feel better. Thank you @GrantchesterUK, thank you for being such a charming Show #Grantchester — Nathan Richardson (@NathRNath) January 25, 2019

An excellent script with some splendidly awkward situations – the ‘new’ #grantchester has got off to a terrific start 👏🏽 @itv — Dave Love (@Stegglesaurus) January 25, 2019

Always going to be a huge issue getting rid of Sydney but, on last nights evidence, I think you’ll be fine #Grantchester 🥃 — Tracey (@traceymoz) January 26, 2019

Perfect episode. Well done to the writers for achieving such a delightful episode after Sydney. The atmosphere and energy has changed as has the chemistry and all the better for it. Lovely #Grantchester — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) January 26, 2019

In particular, viewers loved Leonard Finch’s (Al Wearer) larger (and very clumsy) role in the story. After Sidney’s departure, it was down to the interim vicar to assist Detective Geordie Keating’s (Robson Green) murder investigation.

We're not sure that Leonard has got the hang of this side-kick business yet 😂#Grantchester pic.twitter.com/tdDX6l75AK — ITV (@ITV) January 25, 2019

I love Leonard. He's my favourite character. He's so funny but has the most heart wrenching storylines. #grantchester — Dawn (@dh8641) January 25, 2019

Watching #Grantchester without Sidney. I wanted to love it but it was lacking something. But then Leonard stepped up to the mark…..! #goodjob — Caroline Martin (@cazzatalkmartin) January 25, 2019

I just adore Leonard, He must be protected at all costs #Grantchester @ITV @GrantchesterUK — Jessyca Northcote (@JessycaAnne89) January 25, 2019

#Grantchester I'm liking this new leonard 😄 — June edwards (@june1968_) January 25, 2019

But Leonard’s antics couldn’t distract many from missing Sidney…

It’s just not going to be the same without Sidney 😫 #Grantchester — Ash🦉📚🔮 (@mullificent89) January 25, 2019

Missing Sidney already #Grantchester — Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) January 25, 2019

Fortunately though, any sadness soon evaporated with the arrival of Will Davenport – the show’s new lead clergyman played by Tom Brittney – on a motorbike.

Oh sweet baby Jesus under a mango tree, HELLO, WILL. #Grantchester pic.twitter.com/e8h7RwllCk — 𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓 𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋 🐺 (@ravenwolf68) January 25, 2019

Will knows how to make an entrance #Grantchester — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) January 25, 2019

However, Will had a surprisingly small role in the story, only being declared as the new vicar of Grantchester at the episode’s end. To many, this was a very clever piece of plotting that allowed them to transition to a show without Sidney.

Incredibly smart by @GrantchesterUK by having a number EP where the new Vicar doesn’t just take over from Sidney straight away. Brilliant stuff from the writers, directors, everyone! #Grantchester — Nathan Richardson (@NathRNath) January 25, 2019

Incredibly strong talented cast/crew. The dynamic has shifted majorly & so the energy feels very different, yet the show has kept its familiar warmth, light/shade & outstanding writing. Tonight’s episode is a masterclass on how to transit when a major player exits. #Grantchester — Dickens (@DickensOldDog) January 25, 2019

That was a great episode of #Grantchester Well thought out and written and not just having Will dive straight in. 👏 — Helen Randall (@helenrandall110) January 25, 2019

In summary:

