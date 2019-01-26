Friends star Matt Le Blanc is getting recognised as Joey Tribbiani’s dad

Here’s news that will make you feel very old: Friends star Matt LeBlanc is now getting recognised as “Joey’s dad”.

Advertisement

The former Top Gear presenter, who played Joey Tribbiani in the hit sitcom that finished 15 years ago, recently spoke about the awkward encounter with a teenage fan.

“I was walking down the street one day [and] this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he’s like, ‘Oh my god, you’re Joey’s dad!’” the actor said on US talk show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

He added: “my response was, ‘Scram!’ Like an old guy would say!”

Now 51, LeBlanc was 26 when he first played the dim-witted (but warm-hearted) womaniser on Friends.

The US comedy ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004, but, as LeBlanc found out, continues to be watched by fans on Netflix and the likes of Channel 5.

LeBlanc hosted BBC motoring show Top Gear from 2016, but stood down from the role in 2018. Although saying he had “great fun” on the show, LeBlanc said the “time commitment and extensive travel… takes me away from my family and friends more than I’m comfortable with.”

Advertisement

You gotta be there for your Friends, we guess.