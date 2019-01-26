Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Friends star Matt Le Blanc is getting recognised as Joey Tribbiani’s dad

Friends star Matt Le Blanc is getting recognised as Joey Tribbiani’s dad

Could we BE feeling any older?

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: Actor Matt LeBlanc attend the 2017 PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's "Episodes" at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Here’s news that will make you feel very old: Friends star Matt LeBlanc is now getting recognised as “Joey’s dad”.

Advertisement

The former Top Gear presenter, who played Joey Tribbiani in the hit sitcom that finished 15 years ago, recently spoke about the awkward encounter with a teenage fan.

“I was walking down the street one day [and] this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he’s like, ‘Oh my god, you’re Joey’s dad!’” the actor said on US talk show LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

He added: “my response was, ‘Scram!’ Like an old guy would say!”

Now 51, LeBlanc was 26 when he first played the dim-witted (but warm-hearted) womaniser on Friends.

The US comedy ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004, but, as LeBlanc found out, continues to be watched by fans on Netflix and the likes of Channel 5.

LeBlanc hosted BBC motoring show Top Gear from 2016, but stood down from the role in 2018. Although saying he had “great fun” on the show, LeBlanc said the “time commitment and extensive travel… takes me away from my family and friends more than I’m comfortable with.”

Advertisement

You gotta be there for your Friends, we guess.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Friends

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: Actor Matt LeBlanc attend the 2017 PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's "Episodes" at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Sheridan Smith, Cleaning Up (ITV)

Meet the cast of ITV’s Sheridan Smith drama Cleaning Up

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now