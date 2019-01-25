Accessibility Links

BBC to air new documentary on the murder of presenter Jill Dando

The BBC News and Crimewatch host was shot on her doorstep 20 years ago

Jill Dando

BBC1 has announced plans to broadcast a documentary on the murder of Jill Dando, one of Britain’s most celebrated newsreaders.

Advertisement

The one-off film will mark 20 years since Dando – who presented the likes of BBC’s Six O’Clock News, Crimewatch and travel show Holiday – was shot dead on her doorstep on 26th April 1999.

Although a local man, Barry George, was convicted and imprisoned for the murder, he was later acquitted after an appeal and retrial. Dando’s case is still unsolved.

The Murder Of Jill Dando will explore the murder inquiry by speaking to those at the heart of one of the Metropolitan Police’s most complex cases, from investigators to Dando’s colleagues, friends and close family.

The BBC promises that “never-before-seen material” from the case will help tell the story of the murder investigation, and examine why after 20 years the case remains unsolved.

“Jill was one of the BBC’s most talented and well-loved presenters,” says David Brindley, head of commissioning at BBC Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. “Her death sent shockwaves through the country and sparked one of the biggest investigations the Metropolitan Police had ever launched.

Advertisement

“Twenty years on, with the crime still unsolved, this film will reveal in detail the process of that investigation from those who were closest to it.”

