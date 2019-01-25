Is Silent Witness star Emilia Fox’s Dr Nikki Alexander pregnant?
A teaser for the next episode of Silent Witness has us asking some big questions...
Is Nikki pregnant? That’s what we’re left wondering after a pre-credits teaser in Silent Witness episode four revealed a shot of Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) sitting on the toilet and examining a pregnancy test.
And we’re even more intrigued by the official synopsis: “Nikki has some news that she desperately wants to share with Matt, but must wait until he visits from America.”
So is she set to have a baby with love interest Matt Garcia (played by Michael Landes) – and what would this mean for their future together?
Asked about the brief pregnancy test shot, producer Kiaran Murray-Smith remains tight-lipped. But he does tell RadioTimes.com: “Once you have relationships, like any drama you have to try and push a little bit more as to reality – and what happens in relationships.”
The storyline in episodes five and six (titled “To Brighton, To Brighton”) will explore “how important they are to each other.”
Who is guest-starring in the new series of Silent Witness?
Even better, Matt will finally be in town to reunite with Nikki. “There’s nothing better than a walk on the beach with your lover, is there?” Murray-Smith says.
He adds: “The pregnancy test in the teaser… whether or not – what happens after that, obviously I can’t say at the moment until that comes out!”
Silent Witness continues on Monday 21st January at 9pm on BBC1