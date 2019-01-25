Michelle Keegan to return for fourth series of Our Girl

*Warning: contains spoilers for Our Girl series three*

Advertisement

For Our Girl fans still reeling after the series three finale, we’ve got good news — Michelle Keegan will be reprising her role as army medic Georgie Lane in the upcoming fourth series of Our Girl.

The six new episodes will take a leap forward in time, set one year on from 2 Section’s tour of Bangladesh. Georgie has now been promoted to a Sergeant, and is happy training medics while living back in Manchester amongst her family. She also (initially) rebuffs old 2 Section comrades who are desperate for her join them on their deployment to Afghanistan.

However, when a near-fatal incident occurs during a night out on the town, Georgie is forced to come to terms with her fears – and the real reason why she’s reluctant to return to the frontline… Elvis Harte.

Viewers were shocked after part one of series three saw the death of Georgie’s fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino). The series ended last year on a (literal) cliffhanger when 2 Section were forced to jump off a cliff following an ambush. It looks like they survived the leap.

“2 Section are deployed to Afghanistan as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission to develop the military capability of the Afghanistan government’s armed forces,” explains creator Tony Grounds.

“But with the Taliban controlling large swathes of the country and Georgie Lane’s haunting memories of Elvis lost last time she was in the country, this mission was never going to be easy.”

On reprising the role of Georgie, Keegan says: “Being in Our Girl has been one of the highlights of my career so far. I feel very lucky to be part of the show and I’m really excited that it’s coming back.

“The audience response has been so positive and I think Georgie is a character who resonates with viewers. I absolutely love playing the role. Be prepared for another incredible series – Georgie’s still got unfinished business.”

No word yet on whether that “unfinished business” also refers to her newly-discovered feelings for Ben Aldridge’s Captain James…

Filming on Our Girl series three will begin in April in South Africa, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 22 January 2019