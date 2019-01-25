New Grantchester star Tom Brittney makes a grand entrance following James Norton’s departure

Grantchester has revealed a sneak peek of new vicar Will Davenport arriving in the village – and he doesn’t exactly receive the warmest of welcomes.

Star Tom Brittney’s character, who is replacing James Norton’s Sidney Chambers, roars into Grantchester on his motorbike in a clip from the episode airing this Friday 25th January.

The footage shows Davenport introduce himself to Mrs Chapman, who is not best pleased to see him.

Norton’s jazz-loving clergyman Chambers made his final appearance on the show in series four episode two, leaving after a whirlwind romance with an American girl called Violet led him to head for the USA.

He has now been replaced by Brittney’s Davenport as DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-solving partner.

Brittney’s previous acting credits include UnREAL, Outlander and Call the Midwife.

Grantchester continues at 9pm on Fridays on ITV