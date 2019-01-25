Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. New Grantchester star Tom Brittney makes a grand entrance following James Norton’s departure

New Grantchester star Tom Brittney makes a grand entrance following James Norton’s departure

It’s not exactly a warm welcome for the Reverend Will Davenport however, who arrives in the village riding a motorbike

Tom Brittney, Grantchester (ITV)

Grantchester has revealed a sneak peek of new vicar Will Davenport arriving in the village – and he doesn’t exactly receive the warmest of welcomes.

Advertisement

Star Tom Brittney’s character, who is replacing James Norton’s Sidney Chambers, roars into Grantchester on his motorbike in a clip from the episode airing this Friday 25th January.

The footage shows Davenport introduce himself to Mrs Chapman, who is not best pleased to see him.

Norton’s jazz-loving clergyman Chambers made his final appearance on the show in series four episode two, leaving after a whirlwind romance with an American girl called Violet led him to head for the USA.

He has now been replaced by Brittney’s Davenport as DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-solving partner.

Brittney’s previous acting credits include UnREAL, Outlander and Call the Midwife.

Advertisement

Grantchester continues at 9pm on Fridays on ITV

Tags

All about Grantchester

Tom Brittney, Grantchester (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

James Norton in ITV's Grantchester (ITV, JG)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Grantchester series four

James Norton in ITV's Grantchester (ITV, JG)

Grantchester viewers sad to see James Norton’s Sidney go – but they loved watching him leave

Tom Brittney, William Davenport, Grantchester (ITV)

Who is Tom Brittney? Meet the actor taking over from James Norton in Grantchester

Grantchester, ITV Pictures

Meet the cast of Grantchester series 4