Game of Thrones season 8 release date finally confirmed in new teaser trailer

A new teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season eight has revealed the air date for the final run – and it’s really starting to hit home that the end is almost upon us…

Advertisement

The fantasy drama will return on Sunday 14 April on HBO in the United States, with a simulcast in the wee hours of Monday morning on Sky Atlantic in the UK and another chance to see it for Brits with 9-5 jobs on Monday evening.

And then there’s the trailer itself, in which three of the Stark children – Arya, Sansa and Jon Snow – reunite in the family crypt in Winterfell, as an icy wind heads their way…

The premiere date also means we now know when the finale of the six part season will air, bringing the fantasy epic to a conclusion – 19th May 2019. And while it’s the end of an era, reports suggest we’ve got some feature-length, ridiculously high-budget episodes to look forward to before then, so at least it’ll be going out in style…

Game of Thrones season 8 returns on Sunday 14 April 2019

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 14 January 2019