11 Dynasties viewers who got seriously invested in the story of David the Chimp

David Attenborough’s new BBC1 series Dynasties invited audiences into the world of chimpanzees and some people got seriously attached to one of them.

Also called David, the alpha in a group of Senegalese chimps soon became viewers’ favourite as he struggled to overcome threats to his leadership. The most potent came in the form of rival chimpanzee Luther, who at one point tried to seize power in a brutal attack on David, biting several fingers off his hand and a huge chunk out of his leg.

Left on the floor after the attack, viewers thought that was the end of their beloved David, with his troop leaving their former leader to die.

Watching David the chimp get roughed up on David Attenborough #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/MfaRfua1VM — Daniel Jenkins (@Daniel_Jenks) November 11, 2018

But David wasn’t done yet. In a scene we’re guessing historians will one day refer to as “David’s redemption”, the chimp eventually picked himself up before preparing to reunite with his family.

did anyone else almost start crying when david didn’t open his eyes 😭 thank god he’s an absolute unit #Dynasties — Chloé (@chloeclarkeey) November 11, 2018

The whole of Britain when they find out David is still alive…come on David lad, you can do this #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/foq9HYfYeB — Laura (@ljtay06) November 11, 2018

Hoping the next 15minutes is just a training montage of David lifting weights and screaming at the sky before getting his revenge #dynasties — Simon Ward (@simonjward) November 11, 2018

Of course, David – king of kings – returned to the group and, after an epic standoff with traitor Luther, reclaimed his position as leader.

And some Twitter users couldn’t hide their joy…

The U.K. when David the chimp pulled through, and made a come back #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/7sCzNHEK5U — TBarwickBarrett (@BarrettBarwick) November 11, 2018

David the bloody come back kid , Gowan that lad #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/rr0qv2A4RY — Ethan Franks (@Tony8Niel) November 11, 2018

spice girls who? david had the best comeback of 2018 #Dynasties — Ella Rose Whatling (@rose_whatling) November 11, 2018

David the Chimpanzee is the kind of strong leadership this country needs right now. #Dynasties — Nick Blackmore (@Blackmore93) November 12, 2018

Long live big Dave, our king forever.

Well, until next week anyway. The next episode of the series will focus on a baby penguin, part of, as Attenborough said, a “march into the frozen waste of Antarctica to face the coldest and cruellest winter on Earth.”

