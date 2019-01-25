Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. 11 Dynasties viewers who got seriously invested in the story of David the Chimp

11 Dynasties viewers who got seriously invested in the story of David the Chimp

Because some heroes don't wear capes

BBC, TL, Twitter

David Attenborough’s new BBC1 series Dynasties invited audiences into the world of chimpanzees and some people got seriously attached to one of them.

Advertisement

Also called David, the alpha in a group of Senegalese chimps soon became viewers’ favourite as he struggled to overcome threats to his leadership. The most potent came in the form of rival chimpanzee Luther, who at one point tried to seize power in a brutal attack on David, biting several fingers off his hand and a huge chunk out of his leg.

Left on the floor after the attack, viewers thought that was the end of their beloved David, with his troop leaving their former leader to die.

But David wasn’t done yet. In a scene we’re guessing historians will one day refer to as “David’s redemption”, the chimp eventually picked himself up before preparing to reunite with his family.

Of course, David – king of kings – returned to the group and, after an epic standoff with traitor Luther, reclaimed his position as leader.

And some Twitter users couldn’t hide their joy…

Long live big Dave, our king forever.

Well, until next week anyway. The next episode of the series will focus on a baby penguin, part of, as Attenborough said, a “march into the frozen waste of Antarctica to face the coldest and cruellest winter on Earth.”

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 12 November 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Dynasties

BBC, TL, Twitter
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Our Planet Netflix

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Our Planet on Netflix

David Attenborough was announced as the presenter of Our Planet on Netflix at WWF’s State of the Planet Address (James Gillham/Netflix)

New habitat David Attenborough to present epic new natural history series – on Netflix

Dynasties (BBC)

What time is Dynasties with David Attenborough on TV?

Doctor Who Series 11

Doctor Who moves to earliest timeslot yet to make room for David Attenborough documentary