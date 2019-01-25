Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Where’s Florence? Death in Paradise fans are worried another key character may be leaving

Where’s Florence? Death in Paradise fans are worried another key character may be leaving

What does the future hold for Joséphine Jobert's beloved detective?

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise viewers are worried that fan favourite character Florence Cassell may be leaving the BBC drama.

Advertisement

The detective sergeant, played by Joséphine Jobert, was absent throughout almost all of series eight episode three, until she appeared at the end to announce her engagement to Patrice Campbell (Leemore Marrett Jr).

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their concern that Florence’s absence during the episode and her forthcoming marriage – a ceremony which has proved fateful for other characters – hint that Jobert might be leaving the show.

Even if previous weddings have proved deadly for Death in Paradise in the past (we’re thinking the bride murder in series one and the balcony fall in series seven) there is hope yet for Florence.

Jobert tweeted fans to reassure them that she just took a few days off filming and she’ll be “back next week”.

Let’s just hope it’s happily ever after for this Death in Paradise favourite.

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC1

Tags

All about Death in Paradise

Joséphine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Death in Paradise 2019

Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 8

UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Shyko Amos plays Officer Ruby Patterson in Death in Paradise

Who is Officer Ruby Patterson? Meet Death in Paradise’s new recruit Shyko Amos

Richard E Grant (Getty)

“Gobsmacked” Richard E Grant on his surprise Oscar nomination and the huge twists in Star Wars Episode IX