Where’s Florence? Death in Paradise fans are worried another key character may be leaving

Death in Paradise viewers are worried that fan favourite character Florence Cassell may be leaving the BBC drama.

The detective sergeant, played by Joséphine Jobert, was absent throughout almost all of series eight episode three, until she appeared at the end to announce her engagement to Patrice Campbell (Leemore Marrett Jr).

Florence and Patrice are engaged and we couldn't be happier!

#DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/kx4LZj1VOK — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) January 24, 2019

Some viewers took to Twitter to express their concern that Florence’s absence during the episode and her forthcoming marriage – a ceremony which has proved fateful for other characters – hint that Jobert might be leaving the show.

Nooooo! That is NOT good news! Another @deathinparadise spouse to go missing???? Run for the hills… #DeathInParadise — Jennifer C. Wilson, Historical Fiction with Spirit (@inkjunkie1984) January 24, 2019

Oh my word, if the finale going to be the Death in Paradise Wedding, it's not a wedding if there's not a murder. just don't stay at that hotel, or anywhere…just stay at home. get the commisoner to do it, in five minutes. safer that way #deathinparadise — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) January 24, 2019

@Josie_official so happy for Florence!! But can’t help being skeptical, we haven’t known her fiancé for long 🤔, none the less, I hope she’s very happy! @deathinparadise #DeathinParadise — em (@em_gals) January 24, 2019

#DeathInParadise Don't say Florence is leaving too. — Valerie Saunders (@ValerieSaunder1) January 24, 2019

Even if previous weddings have proved deadly for Death in Paradise in the past (we’re thinking the bride murder in series one and the balcony fall in series seven) there is hope yet for Florence.

Jobert tweeted fans to reassure them that she just took a few days off filming and she’ll be “back next week”.

Yes, I had something to do so they gave me this episode off. Thanks to them! — Josephine Jobert (@Josie_official) January 24, 2019

Thank you! Back next week 😊 — Josephine Jobert (@Josie_official) January 25, 2019

Let’s just hope it’s happily ever after for this Death in Paradise favourite.

Death in Paradise continues at 9pm on Thursdays on BBC1