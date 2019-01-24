What time is The Widow on TV? What is it about, and who is in the cast?

In new ITV-Amazon drama The Widow written by Harry and Jack Williams (The Missing), Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, The Aviator) stars as Georgia Wells, grieving but hopeful as she tries to uncover the truth behind her husband’s disappearance and supposed death. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Widow on TV?

ITV have not announced a release date, but The Widow is likely to air in early 2019, premiering on ITV and later being released as an Amazon Prime Original in the US.

What is it about?

Three years on from the sudden news of her husband’s death in a plane crash, a shocking discovery sees Georgia Wells in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a mission to find out the truth behind her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

Filming has taken place in South Africa, with Beckinsale posting pictures from the exotic location:

Who is in the cast?

Kate Beckinsale, who recently finished production on Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s directorial debut Farming, is joined by Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who), Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, The Defenders), Luiana Bonfim, Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Howard Charles (Monster Party) and Jacky Ido (The Catch).

How is Amazon involved in The Widow?

The Widow is co-produced by ITV and Amazon and will become available on Amazon Prime Video for audiences in more than 200 countries – including the US – to watch after the UK broadcast.