Suits to end after nine series

Critically lauded legal drama Suits has been renewed for a ninth series, which will be the show’s last.

The American show, which follows a group of corporate lawyers as they close a series of complex cases, launched in 2011 and has since been nominated for a string of awards.

The announcement that the show will end comes as the second half of the eighth series premiered on American channel USA Network.

Chris McCumber, president of the USA Network and Syfy, said in a statement, “Suits has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade.

“I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run.”

The current run of Suits stars Hollywood actor and former Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl, alongside Amanda Schull, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman – with Patrick J Adams (who played Mike Ross) and Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson) exiting in series seven, along with Meghan Markle who quit the series shortly before her wedding to HRH Prince Harry.

In a case of life imitating art, Markle’s exit was marked by her character Rachel Zane’s wedding to Mike, with the episode on screens around the same time as her real-life Royal Wedding.

Speaking about the show’s run, series creator Aaron Korsh said, “Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour long script. These days that’s a common thing, but forty seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP.”

After thanking all those involved in the show, Korsh added, “Last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks – thank you for always speaking your mind.

“Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing.”

The final series of Suits will be made up of 10 episodes.

While fans are hopeful the original cast may make a brief return for the final series, there is no suggestion that the Duchess of Sussex will return.

However, there is still a Suits spin-off in the works, with Gina Torres reprising her role as Jessica Pearson in Pearson, which aims to follow the lawyer as she enters the fray of Chicago politics.

Suits airs on Netflix in the UK