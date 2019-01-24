Did you notice the blooper at the very end of the National Television Awards?

And the prize for best credit mess-up goes to… The National Television Awards.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the ceremony – which saw big wins for This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing, Bodyguard and more – noticed a brilliant copy and paste error in the text that closed the ITV broadcast.

While acknowledging various studios in its “With thanks to” section, the credits listed gratitude for “Television Centre, White City or just Television Centre if too long.”

Never trust other humans AND copy & paste as these end credits from the #NTAs prove pic.twitter.com/hAfcN8wlJN — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) January 22, 2019

And Twitter was quick to share similar versions of the mess-up…

The TV credits version of Jeremy Corbyn’s “Strong message here”. — David Pascoe (@greasepaintpeel) January 23, 2019

Despite the error at the show’s end, the night saw huge wins for the likes of Danny Dyer, I’m a Celebrity and Ant and Dec. The Geordie duo picked up their 18th consecutive win for Best Presenter, despite McPartlin being off-screens since March 2018.

Other big winners of the night included This Morning (who won Best Daytime Show), Richard Madden (Best Drama Performance) and Peter Kay’s Car Share (Best Comedy). You can see the full list of winners here.