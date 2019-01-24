Is Gemma Collins quitting Dancing on Ice?

Before Gemma Collins made her Dancing on Ice debut earlier this month, she insisted “she wasn’t just taking part, she was taking over”.

But two weeks in, and it’s now been suggested that the TOWIE star has lost some of her enthusiasm for Dancing on Ice.

The 37-year-old is said to have skipped out at the end of last week’s show as she was “a bit bored”, something that Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby later called “unprofessional”.

It was also reported that she had “thrown a camera crew” off the rink when they were trying to film her rehearsals with her professional skating partner Matt Evers.

Well Collins has now addressed the rumours in her Instagram story, and admits that the coverage has made her want to quit the show.

“I’ve been really been really devastated by all the hurtful press reports this week that haven’t been true,” she said. “I’ve got the shakes where I’ve been so upset.

“But yeah, please don’t believe what’s being put out there. Do I want to quit after all the press reports? Yes, but I’m not going to. I’m not giving up, I’m not quitting. I am here with the team.

“It has got me down this week but I really hope you’re going to love Sundays routine and yeah. I just want to be me.”

Addressing rumours that she’d asked the camera crew to leave, she then turned to the crew who was filming with her that day.

“Did I tell you at any point to get your cameras of the ice?” she said, to which the cameraman replied, “No. We’re always here, always rolling, always ready to go.”

“Do you honestly think I would tell a mainstream ITV show or anyone to get a camera off?” Collins continued. “I know people say I’m a diva but it’s kind of fun, it’s a bit of a laugh, it’s not actually true.

“The reason I haven’t been on social [media] before is because me and Matt have been so upset, I’ve been shell-shocked. We didn’t know what to do. We’ve been heartbroken.”

Collins’ determination comes after Dancing on Ice co-host Phillip Schofield expressed his doubts as to whether she would ever make it on to the ice in the first place.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he explained, “She’s known as a walker, and I’d like her to be known as a skater. She says she’s committed and we love having her as part of the show. Hopefully she’ll do really well.”

It seems all the Dancing on Ice drama is happening rink-side this series, with Love Island star Wes Nelson at the centre of a feud between girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson and his professional skating partner, Vanessa Bauer

Barton Hanson accused Bauer of not making an effort with her, taking aim at her in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye,” she wrote.

Looks as if things could be a bit frosty come Sunday night…

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV